Scope of records access contested in Dupon case

Zachary Dupon came before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes Friday for a hearing on access to medical records. Dupon faces a charge of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation. The charge stems from the Dec 19 death of Emma Hall in Tisbury, specifically a head on collision on Beach Road that took her life. At a Dukes County Superior Court bail review on Feb. 23, Dupon’s $12,000 cash bail was reduced to $2,500, which he made. Previously Dupon’s bail had been revoked relative to other, unrelated charges that have been dismissed. He remains out on bail under the condition he may not operate a motor vehicle.

Dupon appeared remotely on Friday, as did his attorney, Rachel Self. On Feb. 26 Judge Barnes allowed the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office access to Dupon’s medical records. On Friday, Self sought to narrow the time period the prosecution could select records from and also sought to redact any information in those records not specifically outlined in the prosecution’s request.

While Assistant District Attorney Matt Palazzolo appeared amenable to narrowing the records timeline, he objected to redactions. Judge Barnes granted a request by the defense for an in camera review, where the court examines evidence in order to make a judgment. Judge Barnes ruled an in camera review of the medical records in regards to the appropriate time period would be granted. He took under advisement a similar review of the records focused on redactions. Dupon is expected back in court on April 23.