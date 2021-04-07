Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Notícias de e para a comunidade brasileira

A tradução deste artigo se encontra no nosso site: mvtimes.com/category/portuguese—translation.

This Easter is one many folks will never forget, as it was one of the first holidays that some households were able to gather again — the homes where people have been fully vaccinated. (In an effort to be a more inclusive writer, moving forward instead of writing folks I will use folx, which signals the inclusion of groups commonly marginalized.) I happen to have been able to get together with my husband’s family and felt grateful for science, scientists, people who participated in the vaccination trials, smiles, and for all the hope filling our hearts this spring season.

It has been challenging to book appointments to get vaccinated, and that is statewide. If you’d like to book an appointment at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, remember that appointments become available every Saturday at 8 am and every Monday at 5 pm. However, if you are willing to go anywhere, you can check the state website and see if there’s an appointment available — it requires patience. The other thing folx can do is pre-register as, on April 19, everyone becomes eligible for the vaccine. It isn’t easy to find appointments because more people are looking for appointments than available vaccines. A friend from the Island was able to book his appointment through the CVS website, and he shared that it is best to try at the early hours of the morning. He was able to secure his first dose at the Falmouth CVS. You don’t have to worry about the second dose as the M.V. Hospital books it once you take your first shot, and if in other vaccination locations, you will receive an email to book the second dose — in case you take the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. If you take the Johson and Johnson vaccine, it is only one shot, and complete immunity begins two weeks after the second dose for Moderna and Pfizer and the same for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The difference is that the Johson and Johnson vaccine is just one dose.

Pre-register

The website to pre-register is vaccinesignup.mass.gov/#. The Massachusetts vaccination locations include:

Gillette Stadium, Hynes Convention Center, Reggie Lewis Center, Danvers DoubleTree Hotel, Natick Mall, Eastfield Mall, Springfield, and Former Circuit City, Dartmouth. When you pre-register the information you will need is name, address, date of birth, contact information, the preferred method of communication (email, text, or phone call), information about eligibility (until April 19), and if you would like help to schedule over the phone. All of this information is also available in Portuguese — you can request to receive texts in Portuguese or be contacted by someone who speaks Portuguese.

State website

This is the website to use if you are willing to go to any available location: maimmunizations.org. You will likely be in the waiting room and then see if there is anything available. Some Brazilian Islanders were able to schedule appointments to get their shots at the Cape Cod Community College and Barnstable County Fairgrounds in East Falmouth through this website. You can check to see when appointments will become available or sign up to be notify about via this website: barnstablecountyhealth.org.

Vaccination cards

Don’t laminate your vaccination cards, and be careful posting a picture of your vaccination card. It is best not to do it. Keep it with your important documents and take a picture of it if you need to provide information that you have been vaccinated.

V-safe

This is the explanation provided by the CDC website about V-safe: “V-Safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to offer personalized health check-ins after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Through v-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on your answers to the web surveys, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information. V-safe will also remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.” If you would like to participate, this is the website: vsafe.cdc.gov/en.