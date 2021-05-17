Edgartown cancels Fourth of July fireworks, parade

The Edgartown select board canceled the Fourth of July parade and fireworks celebration at their meeting Monday.

After speaking with the Police Chief Bruce McNamee, Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer, and health agent Matt Poole, town administrator James Hagerty said the event would be troublesome because of COVID-19. “100,000 people congregating in the downtown area creates myriad public health concerns,” he said. “It’s a tough decision.”

The town canceled its Fourth of July celebrations last year in the early months of the pandemic. Even with Massacheustts set to lift all COVID restrictions on May 29, town leaders still felt it was best to hold off for another year.

Select board chair Arthur Smadbeck said public health amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of public safety staffing contributed to the decision.

“It would seem to me, listening to these discussions, that we have some serious public safety concerns, COVID aside,” he said.

Select board member Margaret Serpa concurred.

“It’s too much concentrated in a small area of town for any management to take effect,” Serpa said. “This is not the year for the parade or the fireworks.”

Parade organizer Joe Sollitto also supported the decision to cancel the events. Select board member Michael Donaroma offered some hope for those disappointed with the news.

“Let’s get ready for next year,” he said.