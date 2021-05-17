Mass. COVID restrictions to be lifted May 29

All COVID-related restrictions and capacity limits for businesses will be lifted on May 29, Gov. Charlie Baker announced at a press conference Monday.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control’s easing of face coverings and as 3.2 million Massachuestts adults are fully vaccinated. Baker said Massachuestts is set to meet its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June.

Previously, the state was set to allow bars to reopen and ease restaurant restrictions on May 29. All COVID restrictions were to be lifted on August 1.

“We’re willing to take the next step forward together,” Baker said.

The state’s face covering order will also be rescinded on May 29 except in specific industries.

Face coverings will still be required on all public and private transportation, as well as inside transportation hubs such as airports, bus stations, and ferry terminals. Face coverings will also be required inside K-12 public schools, childcare programs, health care facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, and shelters.

Even with the lifting of restrictions, businesses may choose to set their own requirements for vaccination or masking, according to Baker.

“We encourage them to do whatever works for them for their employees or their customers.”

Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito also announced that on May 18, youth and amateur sports will no longer be required to wear face coverings for youth athletes 18 and under while playing outdoors. Also on May 18 masks will no longer be required at schools for outdoor activities like recess. On May 29 all youth and amateur sports restrictions will be lifted.

Guidance on summer camps will be released on May 29.

Non-vaccinated residents are advised to continue wearing face masks and social distance indoors.

“If you’re not vaccinated you should wear a mask indoors,” Baker said.

Baker also announced that Massachuestts will drop its current state of emergency on June 15.

Baker said he was grateful to the people of Massachusetts for taking vaccinations seriously.

“We have made tremendous progress and that’s why we’re able to do what we’re doing and what we’re proposing here today,” Baker said.