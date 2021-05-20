West Tisbury deals with doggone issues

During a Zoom meeting on Wednesday, the West Tisbury select board was presented with two separate dog-related issues — one concerned an escaping Shih Tzu and the other a Newfoundland in foster care.

Janet Alley filed a complaint about a Shih Tzu named Husky belonging to Carla Domian-Gomes. Alley said Husky has been found on her property four times bothering her horse. According to a report written by Anthony “Tony” Cordray, West Tisbury animal control officer, these incidents occurred between March and April. The dog never got inside the horse’s paddock because Alley was present each time to chase it away. Cordray said that his office has responded each time and has requested Gomes to put the dog on a leash whenever it is outside. Cordray said he is also concerned for the horse’s safety as it is right next to State Road and he is unsure how the animal will react if the dog got closer than it did.

Besides bothering the horse, Husky has been found on the roads, totaling six incidents. “I have had two responses to State Road and Old County with the dog being in traffic,” said Cordray. He said despite the repeat complaints, the most he is allowed to do is write a citation.

Gomes does have a leash when she walks her Husky, but others in her household who walk the dog have failed to oblige. She told the select board the dog is usually inside and never goes outside alone.

Gomes says her 4-year-old son unlatches the door using her other son’s hockey stick, allowing Husky to escape. “He grabs the hockey stick, unlatches the latches I put on my door and him and the dog escape from my house,” she said. Gomes has shown a video of her son doing this to Cordray and his colleagues.

Gomes says the child was not alone when he unlatched the door. He was left in the care of his grandmother, who filmed the video.

The select board has decided to label Husky a nuisance dog for breaking leash and livestock-harassment laws. If it is found again without a leash, Cordray has the authority to capture it and issue fines up to $500. They also recommended Gomes build an enclosure so the dog cannot escape. Gomes said she already bought an electric fence and collar for Husky, which the select board gave initial approval.

Samuel Hurd also made a complaint, but against Cordray. According to Cordray’s report, on April 16 he received a report from Dawn Barnes that two dogs were running in traffic on Old County Road. Cordray transported the dogs to the kennel. One of these dogs was Baloo, a Newfoundland under the foster care of Hurd as a part of his volunteer work with Angels Helping Animals (AHA).

Both Cordray and Hurd wrote that the other expressed aggressive actions first. Cordray wrote in the report describing the situation with Hurd that “he then asked what right I had to request that type of information.” He then allegedly told Cordray: “I heard you were an (expletive).”

Cordray reported that up to that point “everything was calm.” According to Cordray, Hurd continued using vulgar language and eventually left without the dog or properly filling out the form to pick it up.

In a letter, Hurd wrote, “In my attempt to bring Baloo home I witnessed what I can only describe as complete and utter disregard for the law, intimidation, abuse of power, and disrespect unbecoming of any official.” He alleged that Cordray was willing to escalate the situation to physical violence and is not fit to hold office. Hurd wrote that he has heard others say they have had similar incidents with Cordray where the officer told them to “just do what he says.”

Hurd also wrote that Baloo has a type-III heart murmur, saying the situation could have endangered the dog’s life.

Cordray wrote that Baloo was picked up the next day by Cheryl Dewitt, a veterinarian representing AHA.

Hurd said he felt there were some inaccuracies in Cordray’s report, but select board chair Skipper Manter said “I don’t want to get into a debate about his report on what you think might be accurate or inaccurate. We will respond to your complaints in your letter.”

“These issues are tough…there’s two sides of every story, and it is very difficult without a third person or some form of independent verification on what’s been written on either side,” said Manter. Manter said he believes both sides wrote what they believed to have transpired. However, as far as Manter can see on the outset from what has been presented, he doesn’t think Cordray did anything out of line in performing duties.

Manter affirmed that Hurd’s letter is being taken seriously.

“I would also add we have not received, in the time Tony has been the ACO, any complaints of this nature prior,” said select board member Cynthia Mitchell. “I think Tony represents the town very well and I think he will continue to do that and knows what we expect of him.”

Hurd said Baloo is fine now, but fears for the Newfoundland’s safety if he got out and met Cordray again.

In other business, the select board decided to approve loosening restrictions on the town hall as of Thursday, May 20.

Jennifer Rand, the town administrator, said this will be a soft opening in the process of allowing full public access. Masks will be required and only one patron will be allowed per floor. The third floor plans to operate slightly differently. If a patron is on the third floor, staff will help them in the outer lobby. The elevators and stairwell will be opened, but the office doors will remain closed for now. Staff will wear masks while interacting with the public. Rand said she expects these restrictions to loosen even further in the future.

Additionally, Rand said the select board will need to hold in-person meetings in the town hall by June 16 because of an announcement made by Gov. Charlie Baker on May 17. This will affect all of West Tisbury’s boards and committees. Legislation is being proposed to allow the public to continue remote participation. Rand said she is currently working with various companies to look for a way to form a hybrid meeting format.

Manter expressed support for continued remote participation. The reduction of cars in the streets would help the non-binding plans to reduce West Tisbury’s reliance on fossil fuels by 100% by 2040. He says in-person or remote participation of future meetings should be an individual decision, whether that be a select board member or a member of the public, if a hybrid model is implemented