SSA’s ransomware woes continue

A ransomware attack on the Steamship Authority’s website and reservation system has reached a third day with no sign of a resolution.

The SSA website continues to have the same message for customers, with only the date changed. The notice warns customers that the ticketing process and reservations continue to be an issue. “We will continue to honor existing reservations at Authority terminals, and rescheduling and cancellation fees will be waived,” the alert states. “Scheduled trips to and from the islands continue to operate safely as scheduled, although some delays in the ticketing process may occur.”

Once again, customers are encouraged to use cash because of limited access to credit cards.

“We thank our customers for their patience today, and we expect to issue additional updates throughout the day,” the alert states.

The FBI is the lead law enforcement agency in the investigation along with the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Security Unit and local authorities are also involved.

On the Steamship Authority’s Facebook page, anxious customers are asking questions about expiring reservations and the need to get on and off the Vineyard for appointments on the Island’s lifeline.

“I have a transferable ferry reservation which must be transferred to the traveler within the next few days to meet the 30 day requirement,” Roselle Levy wrote. “How are transfers being handled? What to do? Thank you.”

The SSA responded saying, “We will waive fees and the deadline and help up transfer the reservation when our systems are back up.”

The SSA has also printed its schedules both on its Twitter and Facebook pages, as well as the fees for passage and parking. There are similar questions and answers on those posts.