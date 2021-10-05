Dolphins found washed ashore on Island beaches 

1 of 4

Common dolphins were found washed up on beaches Monday night and late Tuesday morning on Martha’s Vineyard.

According to Ainsley Smith, regional marine mammal stranding coordinator at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries, two of the dolphins were found Monday night stranded near Norton Point. Members of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) and Trustees of the Reservation refloated the animals and they swam off, but at least one may not have survived.

“We don’t have anyone on the Island who can do an exam to see why they died, but typically when a dolphin strands it is already ill or in compromised health,” Smith said.

On Tuesday morning, a deceased dolphin found on Inkwell Beach was reported to Smith by Oak Bluffs Animal Control Tuesday morning. The dolphin’s carcass was disposed of by the Oak Bluffs Highway Department. Smith said the dolphin may have been one of the two that was refloated on Norton Point the night before, but she cannot be certain without further identification.

NOAA Fisheries recommends staying 150 feet away from any stranded, sick, injured, entangled, or dead marine animals and turtles and to call the professionals. If you see a marine animal in need of help, call the Northeast Marine Mammal and Sea Turtle Stranding and Entanglement Hotline at 866-755-6622 or the Marine Mammal Rescue Hotline at 508-743-9548.