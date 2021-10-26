Storm has arrived and so have cancellations

A powerful nor’easter that’s expected to dump more than three inches of rain and pack winds with gusts up to 75 mph has arrived.

Already, there is some flooding of storm drains on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven and the Steamship Authority has issued its first ferry cancellations.

The following trips on Tuesday, Oct. 26, have been canceled due to weather conditions.

MV KATAMA 4:05 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

MV KATAMA 5:20 pm Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole

MV KATAMA 6:30 pm Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Dukes County. Tree damage and power outages are expected, as well as some coastal flooding