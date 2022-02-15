Another hole found in the Katama

The Steamship Authority board learned on Tuesday that the freight ferry Katama was forced to go into what was described as “emergency drydocking” due to a hull crack. The vessel also suffered a hull crack last winter, however, SSA director of marine operations Mark Amundsen said the only real similarity between the two failures is that they appear to stem from the age of the vessel, which is 40 years.

Amundsen said when a loss of “jacket water” was discovered in one of the Katama’s generators, the ferry was sidelined and taken to the SSA Fairhaven facility for examination. Following a dye test a problem associated with a channel cooler was found — a crack near a watertight bulkhead. Amundsen emphasized it was coolant that was leaking.

“The actual crack was not exterior to the vessel,” he said. He added there was no danger of the crack “propagating.”

Amundsen said the U.S. Coast Guard was informed that the Katama was taken to Thames Shipyard in Connecticut for emergency work. That work has been done, he said, and the ferry is expected to leave drydock Feb. 16.

The crack was discovered Jan. 27, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.

The SSA dealt with a crack in the Katama last year as well. On Jan. 27, 2021, water was discovered in the engine room of the ferry and soon led to the discovery of small fissure seeping seawater. It was temporarily sealed with epoxy and later fixed at Thames Shipyard.

When asked by The Times if there was a connection between the two cracks, Amundsen said the previous one was “located further aft” and was “associated with wastage in the shell plating which allowed it to flex and to crack. So the two are different, however they do have to do with the 40 year old age of the vessel.”

The Katama, and conversation about the purchase of an $848,510 spare engine for the Iyanough and a $500,430 spare engine for the Woods Hole, ultimately led to discussions about the prognosis and green convertibility of the ferry fleet.

Davis pointed out at various points in the meeting that both a report based on a useful life survey of the fleet and a report on alternative propulsion systems (hybrid, electric) were anticipated in the coming months. Amundsen said he began his own evaluation of the vessels as soon as he took his job at the ferry line.

“When I took over engineering and maintenance two years ago, I began what is called an enhanced audio-gauging survey where we take many thousands of gauging points to develop corrosion patterns.”

That audio-gauging survey helped develop what Amundsen described as “pecking order of where we need to go” regarding maintenance. However he did not elaborate on what that pecking order was.

Falmouth board member Peter Jeffrey asked what were “the boats within the fleet that we’d look most likely to repower or replace?’

Davis said the Woods Hole is being looked at as one of the most likely candidates for a propulsion upgrade.

“But there are a number of concerns in terms of battery storage and how that would impact the draft of the vessel or any of our vessels — the weight of the batteries.”

Davis said the Woods Whole spends more than half the year going between Nantucket and Hyannis. If it were converted into an electric vessel, he said, the batteries would alter the draft of the ferry and likely make it unsuitable for the 10 foot six inch maximum in Hyannis harbor. While a totally electric conversion may not be possible, he said, “there may be some sort of limited hybrid capabilities.”

He also said the Island Home is a candidate for a propulsion upgrade — it being the other ferry with the fewest number of years in service.

“From what little I know about conversions, I think probably the purchase of a whole new vessel designed around, you know, the hybrid engine would be more economically feasible than trying to convert what we have,” Hyannis board member Robert Jones said. “I don’t know that for sure but there’s a lot of technology that is not ready yet in my opinion and it would be years before I think we’ll be seeing any type of electric propulsion on our vessels. Not as though we don’t want it. We can’t afford it. The conversions they’re doing out there in Washington State are ungodly expensive. Their actual benefit is only about 50 percent of the carbon footprint because they’re hybrids. They use both. It’s a big issue.”

The Times wasn’t able to immediately corroborate Jones’ assertions about the Washington State Ferries conversion efficiency.

Jeffrey asked if buying spare engines for the Iyanough or the Woods Hole might impact when the SSA converts to hybrids or electric.

Davis said upgrading the Iyanough to a greener engine would likely involve a “pretty substantial overhaul of the hull form.” Furthermore it would likely reduce the vessel’s engines from four to two in order to make room for the necessary machinery and equipment.

Amundsen said the Woods Hole spare engine would be a timesaver.

“If we were ever to have a casualty we could be replacing the engine in a matter of weeks versus being out of service, you know somewhere [between] three to six months. I think there’s some great value in having that replacement engine.”

Jones said he thought squirreling away spare engines for the two ferries was a shrewd idea.

In other business, the board voted unanimously to approve purchasing four new electric buses for $4 million.

Meanwhile, Chair Moira Tierney put the kibosh on deliberation about legislation proposed by state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes D-Falmouth, until the board’s next meeting and asked general manager Robert Davis to create a report on the subject in the interim so the board can get up to speed on potential options and ramifications. The proposed legislation calls for establishing a chief operating officer position per the HMS report and for creating term limits for SSA board members.