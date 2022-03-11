Weather alert: Wind is in the forecast

The Steamship Authority has issued a weather alert on its website for late Saturday into Sunday morning.

“The National Weather Service forecast calls for high winds on Saturday night through early Sunday morning that has the potential to cause service disruptions,” the SSA site states.

National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson said the Vineyard might see gusts of up to 50 miles per hour. Simpson didn’t think a lot of outages were likely. “Widespread? I would not think so. Potential for isolated outages, sure,” he said.

Eversource has announced that it will be sending crews to the Island in preparation for potential tree damage and power outages.

“We are monitoring several forecasts as this storm approaches the region with the potential to bring damaging wind, heavy rain, and snow to parts of Massachusetts, and taking proactive steps to ensure that we’re ready to respond to and restore any potential power outages as quickly as safely possible for our customers,” Chris McKinnon, a spokesman for Eversource, wrote in an email. “.As the storm’s track and impacts become clearer over the next 24 hours, we will adjust staffing needs as necessary, including securing additional outside resources. We are pre-positioning our crews strategically on Cape Cod ahead of the storm, and extra line and tree crews are arriving on Martha’s Vineyard.”

According to McKinnon, customers should make sure devices are fully charged, and any necessities are on hand in case of an outage. If any customer needs to report an outage during the storm or needs to reach us for any other reason, they should call 1-800-592-2000 in Eastern Massachusetts or visit Eversource.com, he wrote.