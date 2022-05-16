Searle hired as O.B. police chief

This is a developing story.

The Oak Bluffs select board voted 3-1 in favor of appointing Edgartown Police Sgt. Jonathan Searle as the town’s new chief of police.

The select board held interviews with the three top remaining candidates for the position on Monday after narrowing it down from the initial 12 applicants with the help of a consultant.

Oak Bluffs Police Lt. Nicholas Curelli and retired NYPD Lt. Arthur Beale were among the three being considered for the position.

Beale served with the 50th precinct in the Bronx, New York, for 23 years and purchased a house in Edgartown with his wife about a decade ago.

The candidates were asked a series of interview questions, some of which were open ended and more general, while many were specifically tailored to the town of Oak Bluffs, and the ways in which each candidate would move forward with the police department if appointed.