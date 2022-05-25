AG targets PFAS manufacturers

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced a litigation campaign against 13 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) manufacturers. The announcement comes about a month after an interagency taskforce issued a report on PFAS that called for more funding for remediation and assistance for those who have become ill from PFAS exposure, among other things.

Healey said cities, towns and homeowners have been unduly burdened with PFAS contamination in soil, waterways, and wells that originated from firefighting foam. Healey said her litigation would also target companies that allegedly “shielded assets” that should otherwise be available “to remedy the damages caused by this contamination.” Healey vowed to require these companies to “pay back every last dollar our state has spent on their products,” and to “clean up the contamination.”

Representing over 12,000 firefighters in Massachusetts, Richard MacKinnon, president of the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, touched upon the health hazards of PFAS, and said he was “honored” to partner with Healey in what he called a “fight against occupational cancer in the fire service, which has become an epidemic.”