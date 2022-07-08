Motion hearing slated for Langhammer

Brian Langhammer, a Vineyard Haven man charged by Tisbury Police with one count of threat to commit a crime (murder), appeared remotely before Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes on Friday. Langhammer Zoomed in from the custody of the Dukes County Jail, after apparently failing to make the $10,000 bail previously set by Judge Paul Pino. Langhammer is accused of making online threats to police. Langhammer’s attorney, Matt Jackson told the court he intends to file a motion to dismiss the case. Judge Barnes set a motion hearing for Aug. 12.