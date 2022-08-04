Vice president to make brief stop on Island

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Island on Thursday, but her time here will be brief.

According to her official schedule, Harris is scheduled to make an appearance this afternoon in Boston and then will depart for Martha’s Vineyard Airport.

While on the Island, Harris will appear at a Democratic National Committee event in Oak Bluffs at a private residence. This evening, Harris is expected to attend another DNC fundraiser at a private residence In Vineyard Haven.

Though she has family on the Vineyard, Harris won’t be staying long. Her official schedule has her departing the Island this evening and going back to Washington, D.C.

The Island has been buzzing with political visitors — no surprise given the upcoming mid-term elections. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, made an appearance at a fundraiser last week on the Island.

Raskin is also being honored at a private gathering on Friday in Chilmark.

On Wednesday, a large plane landed at Martha’s Vineyard Airport kicking off speculation about who might be arriving on Island. Meanwhile, there have been several reports of police-escorted SUVs that are typical of high-profile political visits.