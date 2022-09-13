Steamship rate hikes broached

The Steamship Authority’s port council was informed Tuesday that fare hikes are on the table due to rising fuel costs and other inflationary matters.

For the Vineyard route, SSA treasurer Mark Rozum proposed an increase of $3 to $5 for standard fare vehicles under 20 feet (one-way), $5 on peak Fridays and weekends, $1.50 to excursion rates (one-way), an 8 percent increase to vehicles 20 feet and longer, 50 cents for single ticket passengers, $4 for a 10-ride pass, $9 for a 46-ride commuter pass, and parking hikes too.

Fares on the Nantucket route are also slated to rise.

The port council didn’t take a vote on the increases. However, they will go before the SSA board, Rozum said, and will include any intervening modifications to the figures. Rozum said some open houses will be held, such as in years past, so folks can comment on the increases.

Port council chair John Cahill asked if Rozum could knock 50 cents off the excursion fare hike. Rozum agreed to do so and suggested several offsets were possible to make that happen.

Fairhaven member Mark Rees asked if “a history of the rates” could be provided at the next meeting. SSA general manager Robert Davis said a five-year look back could be put together.

The rate hike proposals come as the waterside portion of the Woods Hole terminal project is 38 percent over budget. Originally contracted at $43.1 million, waterside work topped out at $59.4 million. The SSA board also authorized up to $1.5 million to revitalize the freight ferry Katama, which has suffered significant steel deterioration. Meanwhile, the freight ferry Gay Head also needed emergency repairs after a crack opened up in its hull. Both vessels are close to the end of their usable lives and will be replaced by two retrofitted offshore supply vessels.

Driscoll later told The Times the work on the two freight vessels was necessary to keep them safe and seaworthy. “We still need these vessels in play before the new vessels arrive,” Driscoll said.

The council received an update on those two new vessels, Lode Star and Shooting Star, previously authorized for purchase at $11.3 million. During a drydock inspection at Conrad Shipyard, SSA director of marine operations Mark Amundsen said no “significant” issues were discovered on either vessel. Amundsen was especially pleased with the exterior condition of the vessels, describing the hull coatings as “amazing” and “fantastic.” Davis said a closing is set for Sept. 23. Rozum said the SSA secured a note rate of 2.14 percent from the Jefferies Group. As to the naming of the vessel, Davis said under the enabling act the SSA had 30 days to name newly acquired ferries and that following a naming competition, Driscoll received a bevy of names that were reduced to nine prospects. Noepe with 295 competition entries, Wampanoag with 162 entries, Aquinnah with 143 entries, Moshup with 102 entries, Menemsha with 80 entries, Madaket with 39 entries, Siasconset with 15 entries, New Bedford with 18 entries, and Hyannis with 13 entries.

Both at the meeting and in his report, Driscoll noted many suggestions had to be discarded.

“In determining the names to be included,” his report states, “staff was mindful of the most popular names submitted as part of the contest, the authority’s tradition of naming vessels after regions from the authority’s communities, and a balance of potential names from each of the five port communities. Staff appreciates, but ultimately must sadly recommend rejecting, various references to ‘Jaws’ that were submitted, as well as ‘Boaty McBoatface,’ ‘Ferry McFerryface,’ and ‘Steamy McSteamface.’ Staff also declined to put forth a popular pairing, ‘East Chop’ and ‘West Chop,’ for fear of creating confusion with radar markings and potential confusion in case of emergency.”

Driscoll said overall “more than 8,200 entries were received that included more than 9,000 name suggestions.”

Driscoll said staff sifted through the entries and came up with a short list.

Other names excluded included “Scrimshaw,” “Piping Plover,” “Pinkletink,” Queequeg,” “Cape Codder,” and “Moby Dick.’

Nantucket council member Nathaniel Lowell asked if Monomoy could be added to the shortlist of names. Driscoll had no problem with that. Driscoll asked the council members to send any other name suggestions they have to him in the next two weeks so they can be presented to the board. Contest winners for the two vessels’ names will get a $250 gift certificate. Driscoll later told The Times the names of all those who suggested a given name will essentially be drawn from a hat to select a winner.