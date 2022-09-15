National immigration debate comes to Martha’s Vineyard

Less than 24 hours after 50 migrants and refugees from Venezuela arrived at Martha’s Vineyard Airport, the Island is on the national stage — leading national news broadcasts and trending on Twitter.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who threatened to send immigrants to the Island a year ago, is claiming responsibility for what his political opponents are calling a “political stunt.”

As the Island woke up Thursday morning, emergency officials met via Zoom to discuss next steps. Meanwhile, hospital workers arrived at St. Andrews Church where the migrants and refugees were sheltered and fed to offer more supplies and volunteers.

“People have been amazing. The Islanders have been amazing,” Janet Constantino from MV Community Services, said.

It’s a breezy, crisp autumn like morning on the Island and several of the refugees have been given sweatshirts to stay warm.

At the Woods Hole ferry terminal, two television crews were set up to do live shots — some stopping passengers getting off the ferry and asking them to comment on the situation that unfolded Wednesday.