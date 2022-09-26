Abutters voice opposition to proposed West Tisbury house

A house project that could potentially have nine bedrooms is facing pushback from abutters in West Tisbury. The West Tisbury planning board did a site plan review of the property during a Monday, September 12, Zoom meeting.

According to the application submitted by Squash Meadow Construction, Michael and Heather Crowley want to build their “dream home” that is designed as a custom two-story building with a “total area of conditional space” of 3,439 square feet on the 1.42-acre lot. The house design has six bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms, alongside a two-bay garage of 720 square feet in size. A “house-enhanced septic tank” for nine bedrooms was approved by the West Tisbury board of health. It was underscored in the application that “this is not a rental house for us.”

Reid Silva, Vineyard Land Surveying & Construction owner, defined an enhanced septic system as “a septic system that removes more nutrients than a traditional septic system. There’s an extra component.”

The application also points out that there are two houses in the neighborhood with bigger total sizes, one at 4,362 square feet and the other at 3,832 square feet.

A Zoom recording of the meeting showed there was public opposition to the proposed project when Silva presented the project to the planning board.

Silva showed a site map of the property and gave the board a rundown of it. He also addressed the size of the project, which comes close to the 3,500 square foot limit that was voted in during the spring town meeting.

“It’s a relatively straightforward house, as far as the board is used to,” Silva said. “I mean, I don’t know how many times we’ve come in recently with 5,000; 6,000 square foot houses. This is certainly not a, I would say … a very large house.”

Another concern Silva addressed was an issue that “everybody’s very concerned in that neighborhood, of health.” This was the number of bedrooms at the house: seven bedrooms and two additional rooms later, which is more than what was written on the application.

“I think everybody’s got to start reading regulations if they want to be so deep into them. The regulation does not say one bedroom per 10,000 square feet, for the state. It says one bedroom per 10,000 square foot or if you employ enhanced treatment or a composting toilet or a sand filter. You can change that,” Silva said. “That’s how this application has come before the board of health with seven bedrooms with a two-bedroom addition for nine total as opposed to six bedrooms.”

Silva said the board of health is still deliberating on it, but based on his experience the project does “meet all of the town’s requirements.” The board of health’s most recent agenda shows that the Crowleys’ project was not an item for discussion. Silva also went through floor plans of the project. While doing so, Silva said he was surprised by “the amount of angst and, I guess, fear of this project.”

Planning board member Leah Smith said the neighbors’ concerns “seem to be primarily about the whole septic question” since the size of nearby houses “is comparable.”

After going through the floor plan, planning board member Amy Upton said “neighborliness is something we all strive for” and it is “clear this particular house is upsetting the neighborhood.”

“There’s always a compromise,” Upton said. “I just recommend that you talk amongst yourselves.”

Heather Crowley clarified that “this is not a rented property.” “This is a place where we want our family to grow,” she said. Alongside her husband, Crowley said the house would be occupied by her, two children, and her mother. One of the bedrooms is planned to be an office space. “We love the Island. We want to spend as much time here as possible.”

Crowley agreed with Upton that they will need to “work together” with neighbors.

West Tisbury zoning board of appeals member and abutter Andrew Zaikis pointed out that although Reid portrays this as a “run-of-the-mill project,” the number of properties allowed nine bedrooms with an enhanced septic tank is not common in the town. Reid said while these types of buildings are not common in West Tisbury, it is “very common” in other Island towns like Oak Bluffs and Vineyard Haven and it is “not uncommon” in the rest of the state. Zaikis also took note of how the proposed house is a fair bit larger than the rest of the houses in the neighborhood, none of which go past six bedrooms.

Eric Mettler, an abutter who asked that the meeting be delayed until more information was provided (e.g. health impact of affected groundwater), was one of the most vocal critics of the project during the meeting.

“I hope that every person that owns a house has the ability to share that with their family,” Mettler said. “But, we all live in rules and the planning board, the board of health, the select board, they’re all designed to protect the community and to ask to build within the confines of the town.”

Mettler also pointed out that although Massachusetts laws may allow what the project proposes, the state allows towns to implement stricter rules.

Smith said the board of health will be the ones to look at the septic tank issue, not the planning board. She also reminded Mettler that this was not a public hearing.

In the Zoom chat, several meeting attendees expressed concern about the type of precedent such a large project could set for the town. There was also mounting pressure from the public to hurry it along, over 130 of whom came to see the result of the curb cut decision for Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone.

After more discussion, the planning board unanimously voted that the site plan review has been completed and the size of the house is acceptable based on the approval of the enhanced septic system from the board of health. Smith suggested those who have issues with the septic system send letters to the board of health.

Town boards also received several letters from abutters opposing the project, including Mettler. Zaikis shared the letters he sent to the board of health with The Times after the meeting, both of which express concern over the number of rooms, the enhanced septic system, and how the zoning bylaws were interpreted.

West Tisbury health agent Omar Johnson said he is waiting to schedule an appointment with town counsel about the enhanced septic system and then make a decision on October 13. Johnson said the board understands that what they decide can set a precedent for the future.

“There is a provision where if you install an advanced septic system, you can put in more bedrooms,” Johnson said. “What the board of health is not certain of is whether this provision allowed by the state [Department of Environmental Protection] should be allowed to put in more bedrooms or if it should be used to protect nitrogen-sensitive areas.”