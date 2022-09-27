SSA to hold info session on rate hikes

The Steamship Authority has scheduled a public information session on the proposed 2023 operating budget and rate hikes. The session will be held via Zoom on Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 am.

The session will begin with a brief presentation, followed by time for questions and answers from the participants. The session will run at least 30 minutes, or longer depending on the number of participants and questions. The session will be recorded and posted on the SSA’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/SteamshipAuthority1, following the session.

At Tuesday’s SSA board meeting, The Times asked about holding this meeting at 9 am on a Friday morning, when most people are working. “That was the time that worked, schedule-wise, for our staff,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll, who scheduled the meeting, said. “We are recording it so people will be able to view it on our YouTube channel, and it is consistent with the times our board typically meets now.”

In a follow-up question, asking if a meeting on the rate hikes would be scheduled at a more accommodating time for teachers, nurses, or grocery workers, Driscoll said, “I guess you’re presupposing that everybody works 9 to 5 … But we’re going to have one, we’ll record it, and people can reach out if they have questions.”

To join the session, go to zoom.us and use meeting ID 868 8784 9568. Participants can also call in to one of the following numbers: 929-436-2866; 301-715-8592; 312-626-6799; 669-900- 6833; 253-215-8782; or 346-248-7799. The session will be moderated by communications director Sean Driscoll, and will include general manager Robert Davis, treasurer Mark Rozum, and assistant treasurer Courtney Oliveira. Questions can be emailed ahead of time to sdriscoll@steamshipauthority.com or asked at the session.

Background material and other information on the proposed 2023 budget have been posted on the SSA’s website at steamshipauthority.com/about/news.