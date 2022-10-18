Recordings show police did not chase pickup

Responding to social media posts critical of police response to a speeding white pickup truck that reached 100 mph on Thursday, Oct. 13, through Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury, the Tisbury Police have issued a press release that contains the on-air transmissions by police officers that night.

“It has come to the attention of the Tisbury Police Department that there have been various comments on social media regarding the motor vehicle crash that took place during the evening hours of Thursday, October 13th, 2022,” the release states. “While our agency encourages constructive feedback, some discussions, including courtroom testimony, expressed statements and assumptions based on fundamental inaccuracies or uninformed speculations. Furthermore, some of these comments insinuated that officers’ actions during a ‘pursuit’ perpetuated the dangerousness of this situation. Based on all available information at this time, we believe these assertions are damaging to public trust and simply inaccurate.”

Along with the press release, which is published on the department’s Facebook page, the police issued an edited version of the radio transmissions that night, saying that it was “abridged to reduce periods of silence and unrelated traffic between radio transmissions.” A full, unedited version is also available.

The radio transmissions start with an Edgartown officer seeing the white pickup speed by. He pursues the vehicle, but when a sergeant asks what the infraction is and the officer says speeding and failure to stop for police, the sergeant tells him to back off and he does.

Police officers in Oak Bluffs and Tisbury also observe the vehicle, but don’t give chase, according to the transmissions, one officer stating: “That vehicle is going way too fast for me to follow.”

Another officer watches as the vehicle returns in the opposite direction on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road toward the roundabout and says it went by at about 90 mph. “I’m not following it,” the officer can be heard saying.

A Tisbury officer manages to get a plate number and is praised by a supervisor and then told to back off.

The pickup is spotted going around the roundabout and back toward Vineyard Haven. After some radio silence, a dispatcher reports a crash at 338 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road. At first officers have difficulty finding the vehicle, but then see it about 50 yards into the woods.

Driver Zander Amaral, who suffered only minor injuries after hitting a utility pole, was arrested and charged with multiple motor vehicle infractions, including operating under the influence of alcohol.

“It should also be noted that all three supervising sergeants from TPD, EPD & OBPD, when applicable, verbally instructed their officers to terminate any potential pursuit to mitigate further risk to the general public. While our agency fully supports being held accountable for our mistakes, it is imperative that we clarify and address allegations of misconduct, especially when said allegations are based on a false premise,” the release states. “Finally, we would like to thank the Edgartown Police, Oak Bluffs Police, the Massachusetts State Police, Tisbury Fire/EMS, Oak Bluffs Fire/EMS and our local community for their professionalism and support with this investigation.”