Gonna need a bigger harbor

An unexpected guest in Vineyard Haven Harbor caused a stir for Islanders on Veterans Day.

A shark was spotted swimming in Vineyard Haven Harbor waters. A video taken by Jenn Tucker and posted on Islanders Talk, which showed the shark thrashing near shore, attracted shark watchers to Lagoon Pond Bridge, leading to more people arriving to see what the commotion was about. Excited shark watchers whipped out their phones to take a photo of the animal and some children started singing the “Jaws” theme. Some people tried to get a better look by launching a drone and others hopped onto their boat. At some points, traffic on the bridge halted as people slowed down to ask “what’s going on?”

Greg Skomal, a state shark biologist, looked at the video, photos and consulted with a colleague. “We are 100% sure it is a porbeagle,” Skomal told The Times.

The shark swam in a circular pattern, occasionally going near the bridge or toward Eastville Beach waters.

Steve Kohler, who was using his cell phone to try and capture a photo, told The Times: “Incredibly exciting and glad I was on dry land and not at risk of getting eaten.”

Doug Abdelnour, owner of Nancy’s, was one of the people who rushed over after seeing the Islanders Talk post.

“It’s just unbelievable. We saw it on Islanders Talk first and just drove over and it’s right there. There it is, right there. Looks like it’s headed over to get closer to that seal — see the seal right there?” Abdelnour said, pointing at the black animal that dipped into waters near Eastville Beach as the shark approached. “That’s a little frightening, right there.”

Abdelnour said he usually doesn’t see sharks in the Vineyard Haven area.

Lisa Roberts-Moreis, a born-and-raised Oak Bluffs resident, came to see what the fuss was about while driving. “I thought maybe something else was going on and I pulled over and I heard somebody go ‘shark!’” she said “I looked over and I couldn’t believe it.”

Roberts-Moreis said she has “never seen that in my life.” “Only on ‘Jaws,’” she added.

Dave Plath and Rich Saltzberg contributed to this story.