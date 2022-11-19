BREAKING: Individual related to bank robbery in custody 

Developing

Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times Saturday afternoon that someone related to the Thursday morning Rockland Trust bank robbery is in custody. He said a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is expected to be issued shortly. Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, subsequently emailed The Times a brief statement:

“There has been an arrest of one individual in connection with the robbery of the Rockland Trust bank. The investigation is ongoing and active.”

A sedan was seized by police on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven Friday night and someone was questioned. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.