BREAKING: Individual related to bank robbery in custody 

An individual related to the Rockland Trust bank robbery has been taken into custody. — Rich Saltzberg

Dukes County Sheriff Robert Ogden told The Times Saturday afternoon that someone related to the Thursday morning Rockland Trust bank robbery is in custody. He said a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is expected to be issued shortly. Tara Miltimore, a spokesperson for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office, subsequently emailed The Times a brief statement:

“There has been an arrest of one individual in connection with the robbery of the Rockland Trust bank. The investigation is ongoing and active.” 

A sedan was seized by police on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven Friday night and someone was questioned. It is unclear whether the two incidents are related.

 

