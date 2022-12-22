Tisbury boosts residential exemption

Tisbury’s select board voted 2-0 on Wednesday to fatten the town’s residential tax exemption from 18 percent to 22 percent. The change comes as Tisbury’s average assessed value has jumped 35 percent for fiscal ‘23. Tisbury finance director Jonathan Snyder later told The Times the average assessed value for a home in Tisbury is now $1,435,392.

Based on that value, homeowners who don’t qualify for the residential exemption in ‘23, i.e., seasonal homeowners, would pay $10,507 in annual taxes. For the same assessed value, homeowners who do qualify in ‘23 for the residential exemption would pay $8,196. Snyder said the Fiscal ‘23 tax rate for Tisbury is $7.32 per $1,000.

The board opted not to change how commercial properties are taxed (and industrial properties, and personal property). Presently, Snyder said, those properties have a zero percent exemption. Since, “91 percent of the value is in residential properties,” Snyder said asking for more from commercial properties wouldn’t be very impactful. Conversely, he said “any commercial shift would increase the tax burden on commercial, industrial, and personal property.

The total assessment for residential properties in Tisbury for Fiscal ‘23 is $4.2 billion and the total assessment for all properties is $4.6 billion, according to Snyder.