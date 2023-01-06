Federal funding denied for Bourne and Sagamore Bridges

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) stated in a press release a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) application requesting $1.9 billion from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration Bridge Investment Program was denied. The money would have been used toward replacing Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, which are federally owned. According to the press release, the funding request would have covered 47 percent of the total cost of almost $4 billion for “design and construction activities.”

The first round of funding came through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to the release, and awarded $2.1 billion to four bridge projects, including the Gold Star Memorial Bridge in Connecticut.

“The Cape Cod Bridges are federal assets, and the responsibility to replace them lies with the USACE and the federal government. The Baker-Polito Administration is disappointed that this latest funding application has been denied,” MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard said in the release, underscoring how much work the administration and state legislators put into advocating for the bridges to be replaced. “MassDOT will continue to pursue every possible avenue to support the USACE’s efforts to secure federal discretionary funds to replace the bridges,” according to the statement.

The release states that MassDOT and USACE “have been actively working together on plans to replace the federally-owned Bourne and Sagamore Bridges.” This included a Cape Cod Bridges working group that began in 2017 and, more recently, information sessions about replacing the bridges. According to the release, the two bridges “provide the only roadway connection on and off Cape Cod for the 263,000 residents of the Cape and Islands, as well as the 5 million annual visitors.” The bridge projects are currently in phase one, which includes data collection, such as environmental conditions and traffic patterns, and public outreach and involvement efforts. In phase two, “based on public input, MassDOT will develop and refine bridge and roadway options.”