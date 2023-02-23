Vineyard Wind acquires two more Tisbury properties

Vineyard Wind 1 acquired two more properties in Tisbury this month.

The properties were 69 Beach Road and a portion of 61 Beach Road, which cost $1.75 million and $313,224 respectively. Both deeds were filed on Monday, Feb. 13.

The deed for 69 State Road indicates that this is not a residential property. Vineyard Wind’s portion of 61 Beach Road is described in the deed as “lot 2B” and the grantor, Carlos Teles, reserves an appurtenant to “lot 2A” that shares a “proposed easement” with the company’s property. Teles can use the easement area with some restrictions, according to the deed: no structures defined under the Tisbury zoning bylaw will be permitted, the use cannot interfere with Vineyard Wind’s “current or future improvements or operations” on the remainder of lot 2B, and hazardous or dangerous activity or materials are not allowed. Teles will also be responsible for all real estate taxes assessed regarding the easement area and will “hold harmless and defend” Vineyard Wind from “all loss, cost and liability to the extent caused by the grantor’s use of the easement area,” the deed states. Vineyard Wind’s portion of this property is also not for residential use.

“They are going to be the locations for our operations and maintenance facilities,” Vineyard Wind spokesperson Andrew Doba wrote in an email. The facilities are expected to start being used later this year.

Vineyard Wind earlier this year also acquired a portion of 190 Beach Road, where the Tisbury Marine Terminal is located, for its Martha’s Vineyard headquarters. The company plans to start construction on the wind turbines starting this summer.