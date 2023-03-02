Oak Bluffs quashes talks of leaving MVC 

In a brazen display to get the attention of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, Oak Bluffs select board chair Ryan Ruley spearheaded a discussion on an item that wasn’t on the agenda Tuesday — the town’s potential withdrawal from the commission.

Up for a vote was whether or not to present town voters at the April 11 annual town meeting with the option to authorize the select board, on behalf of the town, to petition the general court for the passage of special action to remove Oak Bluffs from membership of the regional planning and permitting agency.

The proposition was dismissed Tuesday in a 4-1 vote, with Ruley as the lone dissenting vote.

Select board member Gail Barmakian raised issue with the fact that the topic was not put on the agenda, and quickly stated that she’d be “strongly opposed” to putting the question on the town meeting warrant.

She called Ruley’s proposal a “knee-jerk reaction.”

“It wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction,” Ruley responded, “it got to exactly where I wanted it to get to.”

He said the goal was to garner acknowledgement from the commission regarding increases in the town’s assessment, which has increased 65 percent over the last five years, largely due to legal fees.

On his plan to get the attention of the commission, Ruley said, “It actually worked very well.” “It’s not personal,” Ruley said to MVC Executive Director Adam Turner and MVC chair Joan Malkin, both of whom were present at Tuesday’s meeting. “But if we don’t bring you to the table and we don’t force this conversation, it will never happen,” he said. “It’s part of a political discussion that has to be had,” he said, adding that’s what prompted the “uncomfortable” confrontation.

“We cannot continue to take these massive increases on a yearly basis and put our own public services aside,” he said. If Oak Bluffs officials aren’t keeping eyes on, and questioning the town’s budget, “who is?” he said.

Select board member Brian Packish reiterated previous sentiments on the commission. “The regulatory process is beyond broken,” he said. But, “I don’t think the timing is right for this question.” “Financially, regulatory wise, in many different ways, I’d happily vote yes to get out, as an individual person,” Packish said. But for now, “I think it’s too soon.”

The annual town meeting is a little over a month away, Packish said, and voters ought to know more before being presented with the choice.

He said whether or not to remain in the commission is a question “the Island will ask itself in the very near future.”

“It’s always good for the community to be questioning these things,” select board member Emma Green-Beach said, but for the cost of membership to the MVC, Oak Bluffs receives “all sorts of services out of the commission that the town would have no means of doing otherwise.”

She agreed that the timing isn’t right to put the question in front of voters. “There’s a lot of talk to be done, a lot of education to be done,” she said.

Barmakian agreed. “We need to educate ourselves to find out what else the commission does for us,” Barmakian said, “It’s not only hearings, applications [or] DRI’s. . . It’s an enormous resource. I don’t agree with a lot of their decisions,” she said “but that doesn’t mean you do away with it.”

Just prior to the board’s vote, MVC chair Joan Malkin offered her viewpoint. “I don’t think the public is in a place to vote with enough information to understand the implications of their vote,” she said.

Turner told the board he was “disappointed” by the situation, and said he’s open to furthering conversations with the town regarding their concerns. He pointed to a number of projects in Oak Bluffs that the commission oversaw, or took part in.

Between the town’s planning board and the commission, Turner said, “we’re the ones getting it done.”

Tuesday’s meeting followed several other discussions on the impact the MVC’s mounting legal fees have on the Island’s municipalities. Upon reappointing the town’s representative, Brian Smith, to the commission in December, the Oak Bluffs select board brought up similar concerns.

Edgartown’s select board has also mulled over how to proceed with their involvement with the commission, with the latest of their discussions getting into specifics of how to exit the agency. No decision has been made by that town.