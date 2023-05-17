Chilmark petitioners want all-grass MVRHS fields

As Chilmark prepares for a June special town meeting, a group of petitioners will be asking that the playing fields at the Martha’s VIneyard Regional High School remain grass.

Chilmark resident Sheila Muldaur presented two petition articles containing more than 100 signatures each to the town’s select board Tuesday.

One article would petition the town to ask the high school to commit to an “all-grass campus with no plastic fields.”

“This came up because I was completely confused by everything that has happened over the last month, with towns rejecting the budget because of the legal expenses, and my erroneous understanding was the school committee was listening to the people and going to move to grass,” Muldaur said. “But as I’m reading further and further into it, they’re not doing that at all, and I don’t think they’re listening.”

Chilmark was one of the towns to shoot down its share of the high school budget in protest against the lawsuit Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the Town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board last month. Earlier this month, the school committee announced it would enter into settlement negotiations; the committee will also submit the same budget to voters, with an explanation about not using funding from the fiscal year 2024 budget for the lawsuit.

Muldaur’s other petition article is a nonbinding resolution requesting the town to ask the high school — if the synthetic field does advance — to commit to “no anonymous donation above $5,000 for legal action, experts, project design, and permitting related to any and all plastic fields on the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School campus.”

Muldaur said the schools should be transparent about donation funding. While the resolutions were nonbinding, Muldaur said it would send a message to the school committee.

Muldaur made a point that the school committee does not seem to be seeing the “big picture,” particularly the potential harm from PFAS.

“As this thing has evolved, more and more information about PFAS and the detrimental nature of having them in your water supply has come out,” she said. “New information comes out every day, and it’s all negative, and I don’t want that to happen. I don’t want our water to be contaminated, and us and our heirs to have to spend the rest of their lives worrying about PFAS in their drinking water.”

When asked by select board chair Bill Rossi, Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll said the petitions should have been brought to the town further in advance, so they could be posted 48 hours before the meeting. However, the over 100 signatures on the petitions, which still need to be certified, would push the requests into the town meeting warrant.

Select board member Jim Malkin also pointed out the 100-signature threshold being met would put the petitions into the special town meeting as warrant articles. However, he underscored that the school committee is attempting to resolve the lawsuit with the Oak Bluffs planning board.

“I would certainly hate that any action that was taken … by our town would get in the way of an appropriate resolution to this litigation,” he said.

Muldaur said the petitions would not get in the way since the synthetic field still seems to be going forward.

Martha’s Vineyard Superintendent Richie Smith for answers said these details were still being worked out by the two parties’ attorneys. “The planning board does have a proposal, but I can’t speak to it publicly,” Smith said.

Rossi said while he didn’t side with either grass or synthetic turf, he was not in favor of “politicizing” the high school budget in this way. Muldaur denied the idea her petitions were a politicization of the high school budget.

Although no vote was taken, the board decided to refer the petitions to town counsel Ron Rappaort.

The town’s $993,112 share of the high school budget will also be put to a vote during the special town meeting.

MVRHS will not be the only issue for voters to consider during the Chilmark special town meeting. Although details have not been finalized, it is planned to be held on Monday, June 5, at the Chilmark Community Center at 7 pm. The draft warrant article is available on the town website.

In other news, the board unanimously appointed Garrison Vieira as the new Chilmark Police sergeant.

Chilmark will also be putting up signs to reflect the state’s new law that motorists need to give cyclists four feet of “safety room,” according to Carroll.

Meanwhile, the Chilmark planning board will be looking at options for amending the town’s zoning bylaws to accommodate more housing units. This is in an effort to support the Peaked Hill Pastures project.