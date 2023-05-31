Nesting birds keep Norton Point off-limits for vehicles

Edgartown officials announced last week that the town’s management plan for Norton Point Beach has received approval from the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program (NHESP).

That approval allows the town to begin sticker sales for over-sand vehicles (OSV) on Norton Point.

However, the beach remains closed due to nesting shorebird activity.

Edgartown was granted stewardship of the roughly two-mile barrier beach in March; the barrier beach connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick.

Norton Point, formerly managed by the Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) and owned by the county, has been a longtime favorite location for fishing and recreation. It’s also home to protected wildlife, specifically the piping plover.

Management plans for the beach have been enforced in order to ensure habitat protection, while also allowing permitholders OSV access.

Since officially taking over stewardship of Norton Point Beach on April 1, Edgartown’s parks department and conservation commission have been working to establish a balanced management plan that would both abide by state and federal wildlife protection laws and allow for public access.

It wasn’t until last week that the town received approval.

“We were pleased to receive the approval from NHESP of our plan,” Edgartown conservation agent Jane Varkonda said at the Edgartown Select Board meeting Tuesday.

However, a condition placed on the management plan by the state includes a requirement of a larger buffer zone of 50 yards around protected shorebirds; specifically nesting and fledging piping plovers.

“The problem is, we’ve got plovers nesting at the entrance of the beach,” she said, adding that the town is looking for clarification from the state program as to why the increased buffer zone is necessary.

Varkonda said that the new buffer zone exceeds what’s typically required by law per the 1993 Wetlands Protection Act.

Leaders of MV Beachgoers Access Group (MVBAG), a grassroots nonprofit organization focused on maintaining responsible beach access, shared some concerns about the new guidelines at Tuesday’s meeting.

MVBAG president and Larry’s Tackle Shop owner Peter Sliwkowski raised issues with the new, extensive buffer requirement, calling it an “overreach” of the state’s authority. He said the changes run the risk of preventing future access to the beach, for both recreationalists and fishermen.

Chris Kennedy, former TTOR regional superintendent and independent consultant to MVBAG, agreed.

Without a naturally occurring blowout to allow access to the beach through the dunes, he said, “Norton Point would not be open for over-sand vehicle access.”

“What that would mean in the future,” he said, “is you would need 150 feet of room between a plover nest and an OSV trail … on Norton Point, you do not have 150 feet of beach width.”

He said any plover that nests on the outside beach of Norton Point would effectively close that beach. That closure could last for months. It’d be “highly unusual,” he said.

Kennedy said the new guideline will likely have “far-reaching impacts” that could potentially affect other beaches statewide, or eventually leading to similar protections over other species, restricting access even more. It’s “most concerning,” he said.

According to the new guidelines set by the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, “Nesting birds must be provided a minimum 50-yard buffer for all locations where 50 yards is available to fence. If a 50-yard buffer is insufficient to prevent disturbance to state-listed avian species, fencing should be expanded accordingly.”

It states that any deviations to reduce said buffer will need written approval by Mass Wildlife.

Because the 50-yard buffer prevents OSV permit holders the ability to access the beach at the normal access point, town officials say they’ve been working to find alternative access points.

NHESP “seems to be on board with it,” Varkonda said.

She said conservation staff have been in negotiations with the state, and looking into a number of alternative access points.

Conservation assistant Kara Shemeth said the plan would be to have an additional OSV access through the overwash, but “it will be very dependent on the day-to-day beach conditions, but we think we can get some folks out onto the beach, hopefully soon.”

Town officials say they continue to work with NHESP, the Department of Environmental Protection, Mass Audubon, and other stakeholders in finding a solution that would allow public access and ensure shorebird protection.