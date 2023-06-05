Chilmark voters pass high school budget

Voters at the Chilmark Special Town Meeting overwhelmingly voted in support of the proposed Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School budget on Monday, cementing the Fiscal Year 2024 budget after a contentious town meeting season on the Island.

MVRHS school committee member Robert Lionette urged voters to support the budget Monday night, after encouraging a negative vote when town meeting convened in April.

Lionette said that the school committee had taken measures to make sure that none of the funding in the FY 24 budget would go to a lawsuit against the town of Oak Bluffs and Oak Bluffs Planning Board for rejecting a synthetic turf field.

The committee’s proposed budget can now move forward. The budget process requires four of six Island towns’ approval to move forward. Aquinnah, West Tisbury and Chilmark had rejected the budget at town meetings earlier this year, in protest of the committee’s lawsuit against Oak Bluffs.

The school committee — after facing rejections at three town meetings — voted to cap spending on the field lawsuit in May.

On Monday night at Chilmark town meeting floor, long-time former select board member Warren Doty called it a “huge mistake” to turn down the high school budget at the previous town meeting.

“Put the school administration to ease so they can get on with a good program,” Doty urged voters Monday night.

The $993,112 budget — the school district’s FY24 assessment for the town of Chilmark — passed overwhelmingly with a scattering of nays.

A petition article asking that school committee members to commit to an entirely grass field campus passed overwhelmingly with a few nay votes.