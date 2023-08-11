Airport preps for Harris visit

Martha’s Vineyard Airport is making preparations for Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Island.

The Vice President is expected to land at the airport sometime this weekend.

Harris is expected to attend a fundraiser this Saturday on Martha’s Vineyard called the “Grassroots Reception with Vice President Kamala Harris.” Funds raised from this event will benefit the Biden Victory Fund. A place and time for Harris’s visit have not been disclosed yet.

During a Martha’s Vineyard Airport Commission meeting on Thursday afternoon, airport director Geoff Freeman said preparations were underway.

Freeman said the airport is hosting several federal agencies and overseeing the logistical movements for equipment to and from the Vineyard, which is being done with the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command.

“There’s a lot of activity at the airport in regards to the vice president visiting the Island this weekend,” the airport director said.

When commission chair Bob Rosenbaum asked about what seemed like U.S. Air Force aircraft he saw at the airport’s taxilane, Freeman said this was all a part of the logistical equipment movements.

“That’s a part of the logistical events, equipment movement to the Vineyard,” Freeman said. “We have several of them. That was number two of four more this week — waiting on one this afternoon to arrive — so we’ll be hearing and seeing those aircraft over the next several days.”