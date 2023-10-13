Colorado man files civil complaint against Tisbury police

A former Vineyard Haven man has filed a civil lawsuit in the United States District Court of Massachusetts in Boston against the Town of Tisbury, as well as Tisbury police officers.

Brian Langhammer, from Colorado, argues in the lawsuit filed Thursday, October 5 that his First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated when he was arrested last year.

According to court documents, Langhammer is representing himself in the case. The suit has been assigned to Judge Patti B. Saris.

Langhammer claims that police slandered him, and caused the intentional infliction of emotional distress. According to a press release issued by Langhammer on Friday, Oct. 13, he is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in the amount of $6,535,000.

In June last year, The Times reported that police charged Langhammer with threatening to kill police officers based on a social media post. During his arraignment, he was ordered held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail. He was taken into custody by Tisbury and State Police on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Police at the time said that he posted a photo of a pig or a boar in crosshairs of a firearm scope, with the caption: “Warm up those bagpipes, #Martha’sVineyard. Justice is coming.”

Along with the Town of Tisbury, former Tisbury Sergeant Jeff Day, Detective Charles Duquette, Officer Scott Ogden, and Sergeant Max Sherman are listed as co-defendants in the Oct.r 5 filing.

“Mr. Langhammer contends that he has been the target of a pattern and practice of abuse at the hands of the Tisbury Police in retaliation for his public criticism of the department and certain of its members in local community online forums and elsewhere, and that in addition to Tisbury officers violating his civil rights, members of the Tisbury Police department (and possibly others, who may be added as defendants later) conspired to do so,” Langhammer’s press release states.

Tisbury police have not immediately responded for comment.