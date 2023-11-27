Edgartown board supports turf moratorium 

The Edgartown Board of Health solidified its support for a potential three-year moratorium on turf athletic fields in Oak Bluffs.

During a meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved sending a letter of support to the Oak Bluffs Board of Health.

The proposed moratorium stems from concerns over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — a group of chemicals that can cause harm to human health and the environment — and litigation between the Oak Bluffs planning board and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District, and the school’s proposed turf field. A Massachusetts Land Court judge recently ruled that the planning board did not have the authority to deny the district’s request because of a state law known as the Dover Amendment, which grants special protections to projects with an educational component.

Prior to the ruling, the Oak Bluffs health board had requested letters of support from other Vineyard health boards for a possible moratorium. The Tisbury Board of Health already gave its support; Edgartown was waiting to gather feedback from all of its board members. Board members Gretchen Regen and Christopher Edwards had expressed their support during a meeting earlier this month, when member Candace Nichols was absent

During a meeting on Monday morning, Nichols said she was also in favor supporting the moratorium. “I’ve thought about it and that’s my position,” Nichols said.

The Oak Bluffs health board is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 28, to discuss the draft moratorium — “the installation of certain artificial sports playing surfaces” — with a possible vote.

Oak Bluffs health agent Garrett Albiston has told The Times that the moratorium does not just halt the school’s turf field project, it also requires the town’s health board to have a study done on existing PFAS in the groundwater and overall groundwater health — including whether a turf field would add further pollutants.