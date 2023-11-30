West Tisbury pauses on pro-life flag request

The West Tisbury Select Board unanimously voted to refer a request to fly a pro-life flag to town counsel during a Wednesday, Nov. 29, meeting before taking any action.

The request came from Pro-Life Legal Defense Fund, Inc. director Robert W. Joyce. He wants the town to raise a four-foot by eight-foot flag reading pro-life, pro-mother, pro-father, and pro-child within the outermost circle.

Among several questions, Joyce asked whether a flagpole was available on public property in the town for the raising.

Joyce also stated in the letter that the pursuit was supported by a New Hampshire organization called Camp Constitution, which won an infamous court case against the City of Boston in 2022.

Boston denied a request to raise a “Christian flag” on a flag pole outside of the city hall, but the U.S. Supreme Court, in Shurtleff v. City of Boston, overruled the decision in the Camp’s favor, forcing the city to allow the flag to be flown. Boston initially denied the request under the grounds that flags raised on the pole constituted “government speech,” but the Justices deemed this wasn’t the case based on the history of the city’s flag raising program. The court judged the denial a violation of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.

Boston City Council later passed an ordinance that made flag-raising requests not a matter of free expression but of official government, city-endorsed expression, which has allowed them to veto controversial requests.

According to town administrator Jennifer Rand, West Tisbury does not have a flag policy.

“We talked about needing one a couple of years ago,” board member Skipper Manter said, adding that issues about flags will likely resurface in the future.

There are Island towns with flag policies. Oak Bluffs allows the approval of ceremonial flags for up to 14 days, while Chilmark allows only federal, state, and town flags on its flagpoles.

Rand suggested sending a letter to town counsel for an opinion. The board agreed with the recommendation.

Further discussion would take place after receiving an opinion, which Manter said will be an “interesting conversation.”

“Do they know they’re in Massachusetts?” West Tisbury Finance Committee member Kimberly Angell commented.

A poll conducted in 2022 by Suffolk University and The Boston Globe found that 78 percent of Massachusetts respondents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases. The Island also has many vocal pro-choice advocates who have hosted rallies against restricting abortion access.

West Tisbury isn’t the only municipality that is receiving a request to fly the pro-life flag. Joyce told The Times on Thursday that the fund is reaching out to every city and town in Massachusetts with the request.

“It’s going to depend on whether or not the cities and or towns have a flagpole which is intended or used for a forum of free public expression,” he said, adding that the letters were an attempt to assess the flagpole status and positions of each municipality.

Abortion issues have garnered increased attention since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and Joyce said his group hopes raising the flag will bring an opportunity for dialogue, such as on the science and morality surrounding abortions. “We’re trying to facilitate rational communication between people with differing opinions,” he said, adding that the hope was to develop public policy for a more “cohesive community” that were closer to the “principles of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence,” through the conversations between “believers and non-believers.”

When asked whether the flag could be inflammatory, Joyce said he did not think so since the group was trying to promote “rational dialogue” about the rights of “unborn members of the human family.” But, Joyce said the group also needed to grab people’s attention.