Vineyard Wind expected to deliver power in weeks

Vineyard Wind is expected to begin supplying power to the grid in a matter of weeks.

According to a recent release from Avangrid, the energy company that owns half of the offshore wind project, the first five turbines for Vineyard Wind have been installed and are expected to deliver 65 megawatts of energy by the end of the year.

There are still several steps left before the Vineyard Wind can go live, such as final tests of the array and the export cables connecting the turbines to the grid.

“Our team has worked tremendously hard, through nights, weekends, and holidays to put us in the position to deliver the first power from Avangrid’s nation-leading Vineyard Wind 1 project before the end of the year,” Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said in the statement released on Wednesday, Dec. 6. “Today, we have fully installed the first five turbines of this historic project, representing a new frontier for climate action and the clean energy revolution in the United States. We look forward to working through the final technical requirements and flipping the switch to deliver these first green electrons to 30,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts, proving that with skill, expertise, and perseverance, the dream of offshore wind in America is real.”

The project is somewhat behind compared to an announcement made earlier this summer. Avangrid staff — during a trip to the Vineyard Wind construction site — said the offshore wind farm will begin producing 78 megawatts of power by mid-October, which was expected to increase to 200 to 300 megawatts of power by the end of the year.

Representatives of Vineyard Wind and Avangrid were not immediately available for comment.

Once all 62 turbines are installed, the project is expected to deliver 806 megawatts of electricity. Vineyard Wind’s GE Haliade-X 13MW turbines are 853 feet tall, including the blades. The blades will be 351 feet long, with a rotor diameter of 722 feet. For comparison, these turbines will stand nearly triple the size of the Statue of Liberty (305 feet tall), and a little under the height of the Eiffel Tower (1,063 feet tall).

Vineyard Wind will no longer be the first utility-scale offshore wind farm to generate power in America, despite its messaging throughout its development process about building “the nation’s first utility-scale offshore wind energy project.” That distinction belongs now to South Fork Wind, which successfully delivered energy to Long Island, New York on Wednesday, Dec. 6 — the same day Avangrid announced the completion of Vineyard Wind’s first five turbines.

Two turbines have already been installed for South Fork Wind, the first of which was installed in November. The rest of the turbines, twelve in total, are expected to be completed by early 2024.

“New York’s nation-leading efforts to generate reliable, renewable clean energy have reached a major milestone,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press release. “South Fork Wind will power thousands of homes, create good-paying union jobs and demonstrate to all that offshore wind is a viable resource New York can harness for generations to come.”

South Fork Wind is 35 miles east of Montauk Point, New York and a little over 15 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.