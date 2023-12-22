School committee seeks donations to fight turf appeal

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee is looking for more donations to fund the lawsuit with the Oak Bluffs Planning Board over the proposed athletics field construction project.

The high school committee convened on Friday morning before Christmas weekend in response to the Oak Bluffs Planning Board’s split decision to appeal the athletics field decision from the Massachusetts Land Court.

This lawsuit was over the planning board’s denial of the school committee’s request for a special permit, citing concerns of a group of chemicals known to cause health issues called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known as PFAS. The land court had sided with the school in the ruling, citing a state law known as the Dover Act that gives special protections to projects with an educational component.

Brian Winner, who is representing the school in this case, briefly updated the committee that he received the appeal notice on Thursday. Winner recommended entering into executive session to discuss how to proceed with the appeal and litigation strategy.

“That is something that is much more traditionally discussed in executive session and there are a couple of comments I would like to make that would be appropriate for that,” he said.

The committee voted 5-1 to enter into executive session for further discussion and strategizing. Committee member Robert Lionette was the sole dissenting vote.

After reopening the public session, committee chair Kathryn Shertzer made a statement regarding the suit.

“Regardless of the planning board’s notice to appeal … we are enthusiastically moving forward, supported by the land court’s decision, protected by the Dover Amendment,” she said.

When Shertzer asked about the school’s finances in the lawsuit, MVRHS finance director Suzanne Cioffi reminded the committee that Winner’s services the past few months were funded by two donations made in July totalling $5,000. After the invoices that were paid since August, alongside two pending invoices totalling $900 that will be paid this month, the school will have $225 remaining from the $5,000 donation. This calculation did not factor in Winner’s time during the meeting on Friday morning.

Donations were used to fund legal services since the school committee had voted not to allocate additional funding to the current fiscal year’s budget to fund the lawsuit after facing resistance during the spring town meeting season. Additionally, voters from Aquinnah, Chilmark, and West Tisbury voted for a nonbinding resolution to ask the school not to accept anonymous donations over $5,000.

Shertzer pointed out that the school could still receive donations to pay for legal fees in facing the appeal.

“It’s not beneath me to ask for it,” she said, pointing out that many people are looking for tax benefits by making donations at the end of the year. “There it is, I put it out there both to the universe and the public.”

Committee member Skipper Manter pointed out that the school could not advance actions that were discussed during executive session, which were not disclosed during the public meeting, until more funds were received.

Cioffi said even if donations are received, the school will not be able to use the funds until they were publicly accepted during a meeting, the next one being on Jan. 8, 2024.

“So, we just wait,” committee member Mike Watts said, adding that the school could not commit to funds it did not have.