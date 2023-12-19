Oak Bluffs to appeal field case

The field case is headed back to court.

During a Tuesday afternoon meeting, the Oak Bluffs planning board decided in a split 2-1 vote to appeal a Massachusetts Land Court judge’s decision.

Board chair Ewell Hopkins and member JoJo Lambert voted in favor appealing, while board member Sean DeBettencourt voted against the motion; board member Mark Crossland recused himself. Board member Erik Albert was absent during Tuesday’s vote.

The lengthy legal battle between the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Committee and the planning board was over the board’s denial of a special permit to construct a synthetic field; in its denial, the board cited concerns over perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, a group of chemicals commonly called PFAS, which have been known to cause health issues.

A Massachusetts Land Court judge then annulled the denial last month, pointing to a state law known as the Dover Act, which gives special protections to projects with an educational component.

The ruling was made on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and the town had 30 business days to appeal the decision.

The planning board also met in executive session with the Oak Bluffs Select Board regarding the lawsuit last week. They did not make any public comment following the executive meeting.

When Hopkins asked for a motion on whether to appeal the land court’s decision, there was a brief pause on Tuesday. After Lambert received clarification on what the motion was about, she moved to take the land court’s decision to the Massachusetts Appeals Court.

DeBettencourt said that it was problematic that Albert wasn’t present to cast a vote; with Crossland recusing himself, only three out of five members would actually be voting on an issue that has rattled the community.

“I understand that’s the process, but I don’t think it’s a good look,” DeBettencourt said. He advocated for the vote to be delayed until Albert was available.

But Hopkins said he called for the meeting as soon as “legally possible” after meeting in executive session with the select board; also, delaying it would risk missing a key deadline.

Hopkins added that Crossland has chosen to stay out of this topic from the start of the board’s review.

“Behind the scenes, I did everything in my power, as well as delay this vote by 10 minutes, to give Erik an opportunity to take part,” Hopkins said, adding that he tried working with Albert for the past two days so he could attend the meeting.

“I have a hard time — regardless of the potential outcomes — seeing this path is going to lead to a better, more unified town of Oak Bluffs,” DeBettencourt said.

“I don’t know what the outcome is either, and my hope is that it does lead to a better outcome,” Hopkins replied. “We are in total support on that.”

The board took no public comment, which some meeting attendees were not thrilled about. “Of course not,” meeting attendee Joe Mikos wrote in the Zoom chat. “What a joke[,] this is a public meeting.”

Another attendee was more verbose in his criticism of the board, particularly toward Hopkins. “This abuse of power and manipulation by the bias chair yet again! Sad for OB that this is what we get,” meeting attendee Ryan Ruley wrote in the Zoom chat. “A member traveling asks for a later meeting, and the chair says no because he is afraid of his vote. Scam artist!”

The planning board isn’t the only town entity looking to take action against the turf field planned for the high school. The Oak Bluffs board of health gathered support from other Island health officials for a potential town construction moratorium on synthetic turf fields that contain PFAS. The Oak Bluffs board of health received pushback last month on the moratorium, and after hearing the public feedback, they decided to come back to the topic at a later date.