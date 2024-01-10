Chappy: An Island way of life

1 of 8

Have you ever been to Chappy? Have you driven on the beach, parked by the water, and shared a day with family and friends, grilling, playing games, laughing, and soaking up the sun?

Have you driven out in August, turned left over the Dyke Bridge, and driven down to a quiet area, set up a few chairs, and spent the evening watching the annual Perseids meteor shower?

Have you driven around in winter, moving as slowly as possible through the trails, looking for a snowy owl? Have you driven out to Cape Poge Light, parked, and then hiked with a friend until you were tired, thirsty, and thrilled with time well spent?

Have you ever fished Chappy for 35 days straight during the Derby, hoping to land a winner?

Have you ever driven out to the Gut at sunset, sat there without touching a fishing rod and watched the sun set until the sky was black, and then, after an hour or so, realized a million stars were illuminating the sky, big bass were pushing bait up against the beach, water was moving at a rhythmic clip back out to sea, and your world was absolutely perfect?

Yup, that’s Chappy. That’s the perfection of Island life. That’s a sampling of decades-old stories for so many people on-Island. Now, another way of life on the Island is in peril. We, those of us who love Chappy, need to speak up and act. Now.

If you’re alive and living on Island, you’ve heard about, read about, and/or talked about the bitter legal battle between tThe Trustees of Reservations and a select group of homeowners on Chappaquiddick. This dispute has resulted in closed trails, and limited or no over-sand vehicle (OSV) access to some of our beloved and historic locations, including the Gut and travel north of the Jetties. If you want to review or get caught up on the dispute, click on bit.ly/MVT_Trustees_Bridge.

What’s important to all Islanders today is the upcoming Edgartown conservation commission meeting on Jan. 24.

The ConCom has two hearings with the Trustees of Reservations for OSV access, one for Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge and the other for Wasque Reservation and Leland Beach. The conservation commission is not involved in the ongoing lawsuit. It will hear from TTOR and the public to decide if decades of driving on Chappy beaches will be allowed to continue within the confines of their governance — wetlands and conservation.

As an Island community, this vote concerns us all. Over the years, the public has lost more and more access to beaches. Very few beaches are easily handicap-accessible, and large spaces to gather with ample parking are limited at best. Chappy and Norton Point are the only two beaches left where Islanders and visitors can drive OSVs on the beach.

Last week I met with Peter Sliwkowski, Chris Kennedy, and John Piekos, members of the

Martha’s Vineyard Beachgoers Access Group. MVBAG has been working hard since the group

formed in 2021 to find solutions so Islanders, nature lovers, beachgoers, fishermen, and others can drive over-sand vehicles on Chappy, as we’ve been doing for generations.

In short, the founding members of MVBAG first spent months learning what the issues were surrounding Chappy and beach access. While learning is ongoing, MVBAG began researching and collecting data, and working on possible solutions. They hired Chris Kennedy, who had spent 32 years working for TTOR, as an expert advisor. MVBAG also hired the Robinson & Cole Land Practice team.

At the end of August, TTOR released its new “Beach Management Plan” (BMP). MVBAG supports the notice of intent (NOIs) submitted by TTOR to the Edgartown conservation commission, and continues to work with TTOR to modify and improve the BMP.

“MVBAG wants to maximize reasonable access while focusing on conservation,” said Sliwkowski, president of MVBAG, full-time Chappy resident, and co-owner of Larry’s Tackle Shop with his wife Melissa. “We want to have thoughtful, educated conversations. We need to be demanding of TTOR, but not condemning. The condemnation has to stop.”

In preparation for the upcoming ConCom meeting, MVBAG submitted three reports to the commission. Chris Kennedy authored “Ensuring Practical Bayside OSV Access at Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge.” MVBAG and the Robinson & Cole Land Practice team outlined “Restoring Historical Public OSV Access on Cape Pogue Refuge.”

I found the “Highlights of Analysis with TTOR’s ‘Not to Exceed 300 OSVs’ Policy” most interesting. The Trustees have proposed a reasonable 300-vehicle limit as part of their “Beach Management Plan.” MVBAG researched and created an analysis that compares the proposed policy with six other OSV-accessible properties in the state.

The data show that TTOR Chappy ranked No. 1 with respect to amount of space for each OSV, and ranked No. 2 for the number of OSVs per staff member. Based on the average of other properties in the state, TTOR Chappy had 2.54 times more space per OSV, 48.1 percent more staff per OSV, and 15.47 percent less staff per mile of beach.

One additional fact that I found fascinating was the decrease in OSV passes sold in recent years. TTOR sold 1,548 OSV passes in 2022, and 1,531 OSV passes in 2023. Those numbers are much lower than 1,705 passes sold in 1986, than 1,992 OSV passes sold in 1987, or than 2,061 OSV passes sold in 1988.

Community action steps

We can’t afford to remain silent. Historic beach access is a way of life on Martha’s Vineyard. With so much at stake, it’s time for Islanders to rally and have our collective voices heard.

Here’s what we can do now: The MVBAG leadership team has created a beach access questionnaire, consisting of questions related to OSV access to properties on Chappy managed by the Trustees of Reservations. All responses will remain anonymous, and only an aggregate report will be shared.

Join MVBAG. Write a letter to the Edgartown conservation commission. Your ability to drive on one of the most magical places depends on your exercising your voice. Don’t be silent.

“We urge people, if you have an opinion or an idea, write to the conservation commission. You can write online or by mail. All the commissioners are sent copies of every letter,” said Chris Kennedy.

Letters need to be sent to the ConCom before Ja. 19. You can email your letter to conservation@edgartown-ma.us, or mail it to Town of Edgartown, Edgartown Conservation Commission, P.O. Box 5158, Edgartown, MA 02539.

Most important for all of us who love visiting Chappy: Attend the Jan, 24 Edgartown conservation committee Zoom meeting.

Chris Kennedy put it simply, “For beach users, this is their opportunity to have their voice heard and counted. You don’t want to wake up the day after and have no beach access. “Let the moderator know you have a question or comment,” he added.

Mark your calendars: January 24 at 4:00 pm.

I hope to see you on the beach and at the Con Com meeting on January 24th .