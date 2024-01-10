School committee receives additional lawsuit donations

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee now has an additional $2,000 to spend on ongoing synthetic turf field litigation.

The committee received a $2,000 donation from Terrence and Annemarie Donahue for “field project legal fees,” alongside another $2,000 donation from a group of anonymous donors that was being submitted by committee member Louis Paciello on their behalf.

While the committee voted 7-1 to accept the donation from the Donahues, the second set of donations was tabled until after clarification was received from legal counsel. Committee member Roxanne Ackerman was the sole dissenting vote.

According to the letter from Paciello, several people came to him after The Times reported the school committee was seeking donations for legal fees in its lawsuit against the Oak Bluffs planning board’s appeal over the athletic field lawsuit. Paciello wrote that he would recuse himself during the vote for this set of donations.

Committee member Robert Lionette asked whether the donation was compliant with state laws; In response, committee member Mike Watts clarified that the donors needed to be individuals and not organizations, like corporations or special interest groups.

“I’m comfortable with it,” Paciello said, saying the donations have been vetted. Martha’s Vineyard schools Superintendent Richie Smith said the issue had been brought to the State Ethics Commission to check whether there was a conflict of interest.

When Lionette stated he was still uncomfortable about this process, citing an undisclosed discussion held during a previous executive session, Smith pointed out that legal opinions are not “all-encompassing,” but waiting for more information was another option.

After further discussion, Smith expressed frustration about the uncertainty relating to anonymous donations and the field, particularly since some of the questions require legal knowledge to properly answer. He asked committee members what their “appetite” was for the anonymous donations.

“I’m frankly getting tired of doing this. I really am. It gets old being in this position,” Smith said, clarifying that he was not faulting Lionette and school officials’ need to be careful with legal matters. “We’re educators, and we’re constantly being put in this position, and you all are educators, and you all are citizens … you’re just trying to put a project forward that takes care of kids.”

The committee decided to table the issue and receive a second opinion from their legal counsel, Murphy, Lamere, and Murphy, although no vote was taken.

Meanwhile, the committee unanimously approved certifying the fiscal year 2025 budget. The operational budget added up to $26.6 million, which is lower than the initially proposed $27.02 million, but higher than the fiscal year 2024 budget of $25.1 million. Now, school officials will need to present the budget to the voters during the upcoming annual town meetings.

Additionally, the committee unanimously voted to have no public funding be used for the field lawsuit or the project itself, which includes the track. “Not one penny in this budget is for a track project,” committee member Mike Watts said.

The committee also approved in a split 5-3 vote to request towns to put a nonbinding ballot question asking voters whether they favored a grass or turf surface for the athletic field for the upcoming annual town meeting season. The committee members who voted against the motion were Kris O’Brien, Louis Paciello, and Kathryn Shertzer, according to committee minute taker Teresa Kruszewski.

The suggestion came from committee member Skipper Manter, who said the voters had never been asked what their preferences were regarding the field surface. He said this would be an opportunity to gather data, and give an opportunity for people to express their views.

Some committee members argued against the measure, disagreeing with the process and questioning the point of the measure at this stage of the project.