DeSantis floats sending asylum seekers to M.V.  

Updated March 23

On a conservative radio show, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently floated the idea of sending Haitian asylum seekers who might arrive in his state to Martha’s Vineyard.

The former presidential candidate made the comment during an interview with Dana Loesch, a radio and podcast host, on Tuesday, March 19.

“We do have our transport program that is going to be operational,” DeSantis said. “So, Haitians land in the Florida Keys, their next stop very well may be Martha’s Vineyard.”

DeSantis, of course, has sent asylum seekers to the Island before, and he also broadcast that idea before following through with the political stunt.

In September of 2022, dozens of South American asylum seekers were flown to the Island unannounced from Texas after being lured aboard chartered planes, which DeSantis took credit for. Several months before, DeSantis had proposed spending $8 million to send undocumented immigrants out of Florida through contractors, with one of the possible locations being Martha’s Vineyard.

On the Island though, it doesn’t seem there are any moves to send asylum seekers over, at least for now. Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman said there have been no planes recently chartered from Florida to the Island, although he pointed out the airport does not receive information of who is aboard a private plane beforehand.

Nearly a year after DeSantis’ original political stunt, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois announced that he would be launching an investigation into the flights. When reached by the Times for an update on Wednesday, March 21, Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office public relations director Danielle Whitney said the matter was ultimately referred to the U.S. Department of Justice. A representative from the Department of Justice was not immediately available for comment.

Whitney told the Times it was not the role of the District Attorney to speculate about DeSantis’ recent comments on the Loesch show. “The District Attorney’s Office investigates matters as they arrive,” she said.

Immigration attorney and Islander Rachel Self, who is a part of a legal effort to bring charges against DeSantis, heavily criticized the Florida governor for the recent comments, although she said she wasn’t surprised.

“The last time he pulled a stunt like this — and it is nothing more than a stunt, and by now a hackneyed one at that — it garnered him a great deal of press,” she said. “Now that his presidential campaign has died almost before it began, no doubt he is hungry for a little more national profile.”

“It is also no surprise at all that he continues to do this — because he has never been punished for it,” Self continued.

According to the United Nations Population Fund, Haiti has reached “terrifying levels” of lawlessness and violence, with 15,000 people becoming displaced since February, adding to the 362,000 people already displaced within the country. According to the International Rescue Committee, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti has been escalated by violent gang rivalries over the control of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Even before the more recent string of violence erupted, the U.S. Department of State warned people not to travel to Haiti since March of 2020 and have been working to get Americans out of the country.

According to a March 13 press release from DeSantis’ office, the Florida governor deployed over 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys and the state’s southern waters in anticipation of an influx of Haitians attempting to escape the violence in their country.

Updated with comments from Rachel Self.