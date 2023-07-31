Nearly a year later, local DA opens investigation into migrant flights

Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois will be launching an investigation into last year’s transportation of dozens of South American asylum seekers who had reportedly been lured onto planes bound for Martha’s Vineyard, the D.A.’s office announced Friday.

The announcement came one day before Republican presidential hopeful Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis attended a fundraiser on Cape Cod, prior to campaigning in New Hampshire.

The Florida governor has claimed responsibility for the Vineyard flights; he’s also taken credit for sending migrants and asylum seekers to parts of California as part of the state’s controversial relocation program.

“I am conscious of my obligation to investigate any potentially criminal activity that occurs within my jurisdiction,” Galibois’ statement said. “l am aware that immigrants were tricked and fooled into boarding planes that ultimately landed on Martha’s Vineyard.”

“I believe this falls within my purview as District Attorney to investigate,” Galibois continued. “Given that much of the information that I seek to review as part of my investigation falls outside of my jurisdiction, I stand behind California and believe in order for a full and proper investigation to occur, the Department of Justice must be involved. I stand ready to cooperate with the Department of Justice.”

Back in September, Galibois’ predecessor Michael O’Keefe had told The Times that his office wasn’t actively looking into the flights. He stated that local officials had failed to “amass any evidence” indicating criminal wrongdoing and objected to the claim that the nearly 50 refugees were kidnapped.

In a letter sent to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, Galibois said there are “serious indications and allegations that [the migrants] were inveigled into making [the] journey.”

“My office posits that, due to the interstate transportation of these migrants, this alleged scheme remains available for federal prosecution,” he said. “As elected law enforcement and public officials from California to Texas have noted, ‘it is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations.’”

Additionally, in the letter, Galibois requested assistance in obtaining evidence pertaining to the flights, including certified translations of interviews conducted with most of the asylum seekers following their Vineyard arrival.

“These interviews, coupled with other obtained evidence would provide crucial support for my initial assessment as to whether further investigation is warranted,” Galibois wrote.

The Cape and Islands DA now joins a handful of other public officials who have called for an investigation and possible prosecution of the officials responsible for arranging the September flights.

Shortly after the flights, a Texas sheriff had announced that his office would be opening a criminal investigation into the events, after obtaining information indicating that the refugees had been lured onto planes under false pretenses.

Last month, the Bexar County Sheriff, Javier Salazar, announced that his office had completed the criminal case and filed it with the county’s district attorney; his office recommended charges of unlawful restraint.

The Vineyard flights, which are largely considered a political stunt, also prompted a handful of lawsuits against DeSantis and associated persons, on behalf of the group of refugees.

In a joint letter sent July 6, Salazar, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and California Gov. Gavin Newsom had also urged the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate potential violations of federal law by the entities involved in the scheme.

“Over the last nine months, individuals seeking asylum in the United States were transported from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and to Sacramento, California, under a program funded by the State of Florida,” the joint statement read.

“It is not uncommon for local jurisdictions and nongovernmental organizations to facilitate onward travel from the border for people to connect with family or friends elsewhere in the United States after they are processed and released by federal immigration officials and are pursuing their immigration cases as required by the law. But this scheme is different: according to news reports, recruiters deceived migrants into taking flights to these particular locations based on promises of jobs and shelter.”

Despite the curious timing of the statement’s release, Galibois has received praise for joining the fight to determine whether federal laws have been violated and to potentially hold those responsible for arranging the flights accountable.

“I am deeply grateful to Cape & Islands District Attorney Galibois for joining the efforts of Sheriff Salazar, Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom to ensure that these criminals can never harm more vulnerable people in the future,” Island attorney Rachel Self, said in a statement to the Times Monday. “This is what real public servants do: they serve and protect.”

Self, who’d been actively involved in seeking justice on behalf of the dozens of refugees since the day they arrived on the Vineyard, urged the USDOJ to follow suit.

“Our Department of Justice must follow this excellent example,” she said. “It should bring its great investigative power to bear, not only to help those who are being exploited, but to reveal to the American people exactly what sins our public officials are committing in our name. This action is sorely needed.”

“I hope Attorney General Garland will heed the call, step up, and fulfill his most sacred role as a public servant: protecting those who cannot protect themselves,” she said.

It wasn’t just Galibois who offered a public statement prior to DeSantis’ visit this past weekend. State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth — who has been consistently outspoken on the matter, deeming the flights a political stunt — took to twitter, calling out the Florida governor for coming to the area where many of the migrants were eventually relocated.

“Hearing that DeSantis is coming to Cape Cod, to the community where refugee families he exploited for his political gain now live, to beg for money for his failing campaign” Fernandes said on Twitter. “[DeSantis] is a coward who bullies people weaker than him . . . he will never be president.”