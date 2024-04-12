W.T. voters support grass field, Edgartown employee housing 

West Tisbury voters made their stance clear that they prefer grass over a synthetic turf field.

In a roughly 6 to 1 tally, voters supported grass in a non-binding vote during Tuesday’s annual election.

Voters in West Tisbury, Edgartown, and Oak Bluffs went to the polls on Thursday to determine their towns’ leaders and respond to ballot questions.

Oak Bluffs voters chose to keep Emma Green-Beach on the select board and voted in newcomer K. Mark Leonard. No big shakeups occurred in Edgartown, where the only contested race was for a park commissioner seat. Incumbent R. Andrew Kelley defeated Michael Magaraci with 383 votes to 78. West Tisbury also only had one contested race, which was for a seat on the board of assessors. Incumbent Michael Colaneri received 198 votes while Patti Roads received 166 votes.

Over the debate on whether to have a grass or synthetic turf field, the West Tisbury select board decided to bring the issue before voters during the election with two non-binding questions earlier this year.

While the MVRHS committee had chosen to withdraw applications submitted with the Martha’s Vineyard Commission and a permit with the Oak Bluffs building department to demolish the current field earlier, the West Tisbury poll was seen as a way to gather public input for any future initiatives.

When West Tisbury voters were asked if they preferred an artificial field, 54 voted in favor while 311 voted against it. The second question, whether voters preferred a grass field, received 309 votes in favor while 53 voted against it.

Voters in West Tisbury also approved an override, 310 to 64, to replace the library’s heating and cooling system, a project that experienced an unexpected price spike. Last year, voters approved $1.2 million to replace the system, but the cost estimate had doubled to $2.5 million. Voters also approved a $720,000 general override for the town’s fiscal year 2025 budget, which was approved in a 267-100 vote.

Meanwhile, Edgartown voters also decided on some spending ballot questions. One was an override to allow Edgartown to assess an additional $1,550,000.00 in real estate and personal property taxes to purchase 167 Main Street, a property the town is eyeing as potential housing for municipal employees. This ballot question passed in a 425-130 vote. The other was an override to fund two sewer force mains connecting the Chase Road pump station and the town’s wastewater treatment facility, which passed in a 490-66 vote.