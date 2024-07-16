Chamber names new executive director

1 of 2

The Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce (MVCC) has appointed Erica Ashton as its new executive director, and Alessandra Hagerty as deputy director. The Chamber said in a statement that both bring experience and a commitment to the Island.

Erica Ashton has more than two decades of experience in media and advertising sales, most recently as head of sales at the Arena Group, a New York–based media group. She moved to Martha’s Vineyard in 2019 with her husband and dog, and resides in Edgartown. Ashton is focused on supporting local businesses and promoting the Island as a destination.

Alessandra Hagerty has over 15 years in advertising sales and marketing, previously with Vineyard Gazette Media Group. Since 2013, she has lived in Edgartown with her family, and is involved in local organizations. Alessandra aims to highlight Martha’s Vineyard as a premier destination in her new role.

“We are pleased to welcome Erica and Alessandra,” Greg Orcutt, president of the MVCC board of directors, is quoted in a release. “Their backgrounds and dedication will drive our mission, supporting economic growth and community enrichment.”

Ashton takes over from Carolina Cooney, who stepped down as director this spring, after serving in the position since 2022.