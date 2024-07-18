More turbine debris falling from broken blade

The Vineyard Wind turbine blade that broke on Saturday, sending pieces of fiberglass to Nantucket, is deteriorating.

Vineyard Wind released a statement on Wednesday, July 17, saying they had “observed compromise to the integrity of the GE Vernova blade.” What that compromise was, the company didn’t say. A statement also noted that more debris is falling into the ocean.

“While part of the blade remains attached to the turbine, we believe there is an increased possibility it could detach soon,” the statement reads. “There has been a 500-meter safety zone implemented around the turbine and GE Vernova blade since Saturday night, and it has been under constant surveillance.”

On Wednesday evening, the offshore wind developer stated that it is in the process of notifying federal officials, local authorities including on Martha’s Vineyard, and tribal nations.

“Vineyard Wind will continue to coordinate closely with its state, federal, local, and tribal partners to respond to this evolving situation while continuing to prioritize the safety of its personnel, its contractors, and the environment,” the statement reads.

A response team has also been mobilized.

The announcement follows Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller saying there was an urgent development happening regarding the turbine blade during a Nantucket select board meeting on Wednesday evening.

Wednesday’s statement was released less than an hour after the board meeting concluded.

On Thursday morning at 5:39 am, a Vineyard commercial fisherman in the area told The Times that the broken blade seems to have fallen off the turbine into the ocean and is floating toward Nantucket. He said that through marine radio, he heard two fishing vessels acting as “safety boats” that were “shepherding” the broken blade that fell into the water during the foggy morning.

A representative of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the federal agency investigating the cause of the turbine blade damage with GE, referred the Times to Vineyard Wind spokesperson Craig Gilvarg regarding the broken blade falling off. The U.S. Coast Guard had the same response. Gilvarg was not immediately available for comment.

Nantucket residents and officials grilled the offshore wind company during Wednesday’s select board meeting, frustrated that foam and fiberglass had washed ashore on their beaches. While previous reports stated that the fiberglass came ashore on the south side of the island, some said at Wednesday’s meeting that debris had also reached northern beaches. Residents cited environmental and safety concerns — such as whether there is a possibility for contamination from chemicals like PFAS from the debris that fell off the Canadian-made blade. Others questioned if the project was scrutinized enough during permitting.

Nantucket mariners also criticized the offshore wind developer for waiting until Monday to inform the town about the damaged blade, two days after it was reported broken.

There was also a concern about future fractures and beach closures, citing other recent incidents. The Dogger Bank A offshore wind project in United Kingdom waters, also manufactured by GE Verona, experienced damage to a turbine blade during installation.

Vineyard Wind and GE representatives did not have much new information and relayed similar information to what has been previously stated, saying they will need to follow up on some of the questions.