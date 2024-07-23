Fuel leak cancels more Island Home trips

It’s been a tough few days for the Steamship Authority ferry Island Home.

The Steamship Authority announced on Tuesday that the large ferry experienced an “internal fuel leak,” which forced the cancellation of the 6 am departure from Woods Hole and the 7 am departure from Vineyard Haven.

A notice from the ferry line states that the leak has been fixed, but the Island Home’s repairs needed to undergo inspection by the U.S. Coast Guard before it could sail again. The 8:15 am departure from Woods Hole left about an hour late.

A couple of trips from Woods Hole to Oak Bluffs also experienced slight delays during the loading of vehicles and passengers.

Over the weekend, the Island Home needed the alternator replaced for one of its generators, which led to multiple trip cancellations on Saturday. The vessel would return to service on Sunday morning. An estimated total of 76 vehicle reservations were impacted by the travel complications.