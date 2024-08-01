Vessel coolant issue cancels boats, diverts trips

A coolant issue for a Steamship Authority ferry, the Nantucket, diverted all trips on the Oak Bluffs route to the Vineyard Haven route on Thursday.

The mechanical issue, which Steamship Authority communications director Sean Driscoll said is still under investigation, also led to six cancellations in the morning and afternoon.

Driscoll said the 14 trip diversions to Vineyard Haven were done to “help manage traffic and accommodate customers as quickly as possible.”

“The Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) offers bus service from our Vineyard Haven Terminal to Oak Bluffs for customers who need it,” the ferry line’s announcement reads. “Any customers with reservations on affected trips should report to the Vineyard Haven Terminal at the corner of Union and Water streets to be placed in priority standby for travel.”

The Nantucket’s issues follow the Island Home’s breakdowns in late July, where 76 passengers with vehicle reservations were impacted.

Tisbury Police also recommended on social media that drivers avoid Five Corners in light of the numerous trip diversions.