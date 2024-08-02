Edgartown swim advisory remains in place

The swim advisory caused by the Vineyard Wind debris found in Edgartown is still in effect. —Courtesy Town of Edgartown

Although South Beach and Norton Point Beach remain open to the public, Edgartown parks’ commissioners are maintaining a swim advisory issued on July 31. 

The advisory is a “precautionary measure” in response to the debris stemming from the broken Vineyard Wind blade that washed ashore in Edgartown.

“A determination regarding the potential full closure of these beaches will be made based on ongoing assessments of current and future conditions,” a Friday afternoon press release from the town reads. 

Town officials are asking members of the public and property owners who come across debris to contact the appropriate authorities. 

For debris found on private property, contact Navex 3rd Party Grievance Hotline at 833-609-5768. Reports can also be filed at https://vineyardwind.navexone.com/

