Mechanical issues cancel Steamship ferries

Mechanical problems caused cancellations to two Steamship Authority ferries Monday and Tuesday.

The Island Home, one of the largest vessels in the ferry line’s fleet, canceled two round trips starting with the 6 am departure from Woods Hole due to a generator issue. One trip included the 8:15 am departure from Woods Hole, a commuter-heavy trip. Ferry staff at the Woods Hole docks initially told passengers it would be a 20 minute delay before the boat was canceled.

Sean Driscoll, Steamship Authority communications director, told the Times the ferry line was awaiting approval from the U.S. Coast Guard to sail.

The Island Home has been hit by generator issues earlier this summer, with one set of weekend cancellations that lead to problems for 76 vehicle reservations.

Meanwhile, an issue with the throttle of the ferry Martha’s Vineyard shut down the 9:45 pm departure from Woods Hole on Monday night. Driscoll said repairs had to be made overnight. The vessel’s 6 am departure from Vineyard Haven was also canceled.

The ferry line is also experiencing delays. The 8:35 am trip to Oak Bluffs aboard the Nantucket left Woods Hole 45 minutes late. Driscoll said the delay was due to issues with loading passengers and vehicles.