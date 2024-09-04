NOAA: pile driving can be adverse to marine species

The federal government is now saying that pile driving for the Vineyard Wind project is likely to have an adverse impact on marine life, although it won’t be a detriment to the population of the endangered North Atlantic right whales.

An announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in late August reads that the agency concluded the proposed pile driving for the installation of 15 remaining monopiles will “adversely affect, but is not likely to jeopardize, the continued existence” of whales, sea turtles, or fish listed in the Endangered Species Act.

“It will have no effect on any designated critical habitat,” the announcement reads. “NOAA Fisheries does not anticipate serious injuries to or mortalities of any Endangered Species Act listed whale including the North Atlantic right whale.”

The full biological opinion by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is not publicly available yet. NOAA spokesperson Andrea Gomez told the Times on Tuesday the new opinion will be available on the agency’s library website “any day now.”

“This Opinion includes an Incidental Take Statement, which provides an exemption from the ESA’s prohibition on take of ESA-listed species,” Gomez, quoted by the State House News Service, said. “It identifies the number of whales and sea turtles that we expect to be harmed … and temporarily harassed by pile driving noise, the number of sea turtles we expect to be hit by project vessels and injured or killed, and the number of sea turtles and Atlantic sturgeon we expect to be captured and released alive and without injury during trawl surveys that will be carried out to assess impacts to fisheries resources in the area. It also includes mandatory measures for minimizing, monitoring, and reporting those effects.”

The recent announcement places emphasis on the right whale, a critically endangered species with only around 360 remaining today.

NOAA states the Vineyard Wind project includes measures to “minimize, monitor, and report effects to ESA listed species.”

“With the incorporation of the proposed mitigation measures, all effects to North Atlantic right whales will be limited to temporary behavioral disturbance,” the announcement states.

This opinion replaces a “biological opinion” from 2021. The new opinion was determined after consultation was initiated by NOAA earlier this spring to consider the effects of a new Marine Mammal Protection Act Incidental Harassment Authorization, which would “authorize take of a small number of marine mammals” from the pile driving noises of the Vineyard Wind project’s second phase. Take is defined by the Marine Mammal Protection Act as “to harass, hunt, capture, or kill, or attempt to harass, hunt, capture, or kill any marine mammal,” although NOAA places varying levels of what is allowed per different species.

The biological opinion “considers the effects on threatened and endangered species of the construction, operation, and eventual decommissioning of the project off the coast of Massachusetts” per the Endangered Species Act, the announcement reads. The newly issued opinion replaces the one issued by NOAA in 2021.

The new agency opinion follows a Vineyard Wind turbine blade broke in July. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management had requested an emergency section 7 consultation with NOAA Fisheries, which is done when any action carried out, funded, or authorized by a federal agency may affect threatened or endangered species. The consultation is ongoing and will be done once “emergency response actions” are completed.