Massachusetts announces largest wind procurement 

Massachusetts state officials announced the state’s — as well as New England’s — largest offshore wind selection to date, a total of 2,678 megawatts of power from three projects: SouthCoast Wind, New England Wind 1, and Vineyard Wind 2.

Governor Maura Healey announced during a press conference on Friday that the Massachusetts Electric Distribution Companies, MassCEC and the state’s Department of Energy Resources will be entering into negotiations with each project’s developers.

State officials anticipate the contracts will be filed with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities this winter.

The projects are also a joint effort with Rhode Island, which will be receiving 200 megawatts of power from the SouthCoast Wind project.

“Today we are proud to announce that, along with our partners in Rhode Island, we are taking an important step towards energy independence, cleaner air and transforming our economy. Simply put, we are going big,” Healey said Friday. “This selection is New England’s and Massachusetts’ largest offshore wind selection to date. We’ll power 1.4 million more Massachusetts homes with clean, renewable energy, create thousands of good, union jobs, and generate billions of dollars in economic activity. The world will look to New England for the future of clean energy.”

Once the projects are completed, Massachusetts will be receiving 1,087 megawatts of power from SouthCoast Wind, 791 megawatts of power from New England Wind, and 800 megawatts of power from Vineyard Wind 2. This represents 20 percent of Massachusetts’ electrical demands.

The projects’ lease areas are located in waters south of the Islands. SouthCoast Wind is located about 30 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and New England Wind is located around 20 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard. Vineyard Wind 2 is located around 29 miles south of Nantucket.