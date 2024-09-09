Was a Vineyard Haven home 100 years old? And why it matters

1 of 2

Ninety-seven Spring Street, a construction project that’s intended to house as many as nine Vineyard Wind workers in a residential district, has caused a stir this year in Tisbury. After months of neighbors’ concerns that the project was improperly vetted, two town boards referred it to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission for further review — a process that could deny its future development.

Now, a new referral comes as planning board officials point to recent evidence that the home demolished in January to make room for the current project may have been over 100 years old. If true, this could present problems for the developer, as any demolition of a property over a century old is required to get special permission from the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. This did not occur at 97 Spring Street, as town assessors’ records indicated that the structure was 99 years old.

A key document in the age discussion is a Sanborn Map Company fire insurance map dated December 1914, which a town official and local historian says shows a structure at 97 Spring Street the exact location and shape of the structure demolished this January.

“[It is] the fact that a building of precisely the same footprint and arrangement existed on the 1914 Sanborn insurance map, which would put it at 110 years old at least,” said A. Bowdoin van Riper, a member of the Williams Street Historic District Commission at Wednesday’s meeting.

He also noted that Tisbury taxed that building at a consistent rate from 1912 to 1925, further evidence that the building recently demolished had reached 100 years of age.

The building has been a lightning rod for criticism, with many residents worried that the redevelopment project represents the industrialization of Vineyard Haven, or that the town is turning into a factory town of boarding houses for the offshore wind industry.

Plans filed in October for the Spring Street project describe a “proposed nine-bedroom house,” and plans filed under a week later describe a “proposed single-family residence” and nine-spot parking lot.

Questioning the age of the building arrives as the project has gone back and forth between the town’s planning board and Martha’s Vineyard Commission.

Commission executive director Adam Turner told the planning board on September 3 that the commission would not review the project because the board’s initial referrals failed to trigger the DRI checklist.

“Having reviewed materials provided by the Town and other publicly available information regarding the proposed development,” commission executive director Adam Turner wrote to the board, “I have determined that the project does not meet any of the DRI Checklist triggers identified in your referrals. Accordingly, the project was improperly referred to the Commission and no further action by the Commission is necessary.”

“Should the project evolve in the course of local review such that in the future it meets one or more DRI Checklist items,” Turner added, “you are welcome to refer it to us at that time and the Commission will review and take appropriate action.”

On Wednesday — fresh off a rejection from the commission — the planning board decided to resubmit a new referral to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to consider reviewing the project, with the age of the building in consideration.

Board members also said the new referral differs in that it will require commissioners to discuss the matter during a concurrence review. The commission cannot simply kick this referral back to the town.

Planning board member Ben Robinson partly accepted and partly questioned Turner’s statements. “Given the MVC’s review of their checklist item, if they feel that this doesn’t fit that checklist item, I’m willing to take them on that piece,” Robinson said.

Robinson also noted that an issue of the previous structure’s age has come up since his board’s initial referrals. “It became clear that there [were] pieces in the record that alluded to that house being older than 100 years,” Robinson also said. “That’s where I wonder at the MVC’s non-acceptance, because that seems like a piece that needs to be vetted.”

Mary Bernadette Budinger-Cormie, a direct abutter to 97 Spring Street who has been a driving force behind scrutiny of the project, supported the discretionary referral in a statement to The Times.

“It is my sincerest hope that the MVC — whose difficult mandate it is to not only control the economic growth and development of the Island but at the same time to preserve our unique Island character, neighborhoods and prevent the development and ‘uses’ which would impair them — will do a thorough investigation and review of this project and how it ties back to the Island as a whole,” she said. “This particular case is an inappropriate use of land and is unduly detrimental to the historic R 10-zoned neighborhoods. I also feel it is critical that a full retroactive review of the demolition of a building built in 1902 also needs to be addressed to prevent this from happening again.”

Robinson also said that 97 Spring Street is linked to other DRI projects involving Vineyard Wind workforce housing, which could justify the referral’s acceptance.

“One important point of [97 Spring Street] is it seems connected to another DRI review that the commission did and issued a decision … this project isn’t named in the decision but the development is,” Robinson said.

He added that the role of Tisbury’s working class on the Island contributes to the regional nature of the project. “What we’re seeing with these types of projects is the displacement of the traditional community housing. And we need to recognize that Tisbury historically has supplied the working-class housing to the Island,” he said. “And if that community-based working-class-type housing is being displaced for a different type of housing that doesn’t feel connected to the community, for the benefit of the entire Island, that really makes it a regional concern.”

Board member Casey Hayward stated that 97 Spring Street appeared to meet several DRI checklist items. She also criticized Vineyard Wind for failing to hire enough Islanders. “Vineyard Wind hasn’t fulfilled its original promise, which was to hire Islanders. And we would not need to be building these corporate dormitory structures leased out by GE if they were able to follow through with the fact that they said they were going to be hiring Islanders, who, we could assume, would have housing,” she said.

Tisbury health agent Drew Belsky, whose board also referred 97 Spring Street to the commission, also questioned the Commission’s decision. “There are a few issues [with the property] in water resources … I think there’s enough here and I’m here to help do any sort of joint discretionary referral if that’s what you guys decide to do.”

On Wednesday, board chair Connie Alexander acknowledged that an issue with her board’s initial referral was that the project at 97 Spring Street is being built as a single-family dwelling, for which a single lease will be given. In the commission’s eyes, she said, those facts make the project a single dwelling unit. This makes it difficult to weigh the project’s intended use, she said, despite the fact that developer Xerxes Aghassipour told town officials in May that he intended to lease the property to house Vineyard Wind workers.

“Presently, it is still just a single-family residence with nine bedrooms, et cetera,” she said.” And it may stay that way. It may not get leased out to Vineyard Wind. It may not be any of the concerns that we have about the project. So you run into kind of this quagmire of it is and it isn’t,” she said.

On September 3, Turner also rejected the board’s referral of 123 Beach Road, an Aghassipour project inhabited by Vineyard Wind workers. The board had questioned whether that project should have received its building permit as a single family residence.

The planning board decided not to send another referral for that Beach Road property, as it felt it could exert authority over the project during its special permitting stage.

Robinson noted that the MVC is currently reviewing its DRI checklist, which could end up altering how the commission reviews referred projects like 97 Spring Street.