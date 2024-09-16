Leslie’s to close this month

Customers were expressing their condolences and hugging Leslie’s Pharmacy employees on Monday morning, some wondering where they should get their prescriptions from now on.

Leslie’s Pharmacy in Vineyard Haven announced “with a heavy heart” on Saturday that the last day the long-time pharmacy will be open is on Sept. 28.

“It’s a very difficult world to navigate as an Independent Pharmacy,” the post reads in part. “It’s not a lucrative business as many expect, except for the insurance companies and the drug companies. Independents suffer the most due to the financial instability of the healthcare climate with no corporate overhead for insurance underpayments. We tried our best to continue on, but the time has come for us to say goodbye. We can’t thank our customers and the island community enough for all the support over the years since we bought the business in 2003. Our family has truly enjoyed serving our community.”

The pharmacy will be filling the prescriptions with its remaining stock for the next two weeks, but no new orders will be placed. Additionally, Leslie’s will be helping its customers move their existing prescription refills to the pharmacy of their choice.

The pharmacy has been a fixture of Vineyard Haven’s Main Street for decades and is currently owned by the Holmberg family.

Leslie’s Pharmacy almost shut its doors in 2020 from financial struggles — exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic — but it was able to stay open with the support of investors and the community. That change came two months after the initial closing announcement.

The business’ closing will also shutter the Island’s only retail contract pharmacy for MassHealth’s Health Safety Net, a government program that pays for a portion of some health services for qualified uninsured or underinsured individuals.